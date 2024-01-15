Connecting Cars : Unleashing The Potential Of Iot In The Automotive Market Forecast, 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IoT in Automotive Market Trend

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, The global IoT in automotive market was valued at $102.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $760.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global IoT in automotive market is experiencing growth due to an increasing demand for connected car services and features, rising focus on improving road safety and reducing accidents, and data-driven services and monetization. However, data privacy, security concerns, infrastructure limitations and interoperability challenges restrain the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, vehicle to everything (V2X) communication and data driven services and monetization are expected to provide prolific growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

The vehicle to infrastructure segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on communication, the vehicle-to-infrastructure segment held the highest market share in 2022 accounting for nearly half of the IoT in automotive market size and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owing to its offering security applications that are designed to avoid vehicle accidents and crashes. Intelligent vehicles, equipped with advanced sensors, connectivity, and autonomous capabilities, are driving the need for seamless interaction with the surrounding infrastructure. However, the vehicle-to-vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.4% from 2023 to 2032, as it enables vehicles to share real-time information about their speed, location, and other relevant parameters. This information can be used to warn drivers about potential collisions or hazardous road conditions, improving overall road safety.

The Navigation segment garnered the major share in 2022

Based on application, the Navigation segment held the highest market share in 2022 accounting for more than one-third of the IoT in automotive market revenue due to the growing adoption of connected vehicles presents a major growth opportunity for navigation applications in the IoT automotive market. However, the telematics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the incorporation of automotive telematics in electric vehicles (EVs).

The tethered segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on connectivity, the tethered segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 accounting for more than two-fifths of the IoT in automotive market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as it enables the vehicle to access the internet through the connected device's data connection which allows passengers and drivers to use internet-based services, such as real-time traffic updates, weather information, and online music streaming, directly from the vehicle's infotainment system. However, the embedded segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2032, as it includes real-time traffic information, navigation, remote vehicle control, emergency assistance, vehicle diagnostics, and over-the-air software updates.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global IoT in automotive market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of connected technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT), the automotive sector in North America has witnessed significant advancements and opportunities for innovation. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 25.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to Increasing connectivity, and government initiatives promoting smart mobility across the region.

Leading Market Players :

AT&T

Cisco System, Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Intel

Microsoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch

Texas Instruments

Thales SA

TOMTOM

