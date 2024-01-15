Punjab Congress Legislator Khaira Gets Bail In Criminal Intimidation Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 15 (IANS) A Punjab court on Monday granted bail to Congress legislator Sukhpal Khaira, who was booked in a criminal intimidation case.

He was booked for intimidation on the day he got bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a 2015 drugs case. The three-time MLA got the bail from a court in Kapurthala.

Khaira, the Bholath MLA, was booked on January 4 under offences of criminal intimidation and threatening a person to give false evidence.

In the drugs case, he was arrested on September 29 last year by Punjab Police from his Chandigarh residence.

Responding to the bail, Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, said justice has prevailed and it's the defeat of repression done by the state government led by Bhagwant Mann.

