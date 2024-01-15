Australian oil, gas firm triumphs legal battle despite Indigenous communities’ opposition

(MENAFN) Despite opposition from Indigenous communities, Australian oil and gas company Santos secured a legal victory on Monday, allowing it to proceed with work on an underwater pipeline for its Barossa gas project in the Timor Sea, located north of Darwin in the Northern Territory.



The court challenge had been initiated by a group of Indigenous people from the Tiwi Islands in the Northern Territory. The decision to grant permission for the Barossa gas project underscores ongoing tensions between resource development initiatives and Indigenous rights and environmental concerns in Australia.



The court's ruling allows Santos to resume work on the underwater pipeline despite the objections raised by the Indigenous community.



“The court received both written and oral evidence from 23 First Nations witnesses from the Tiwi Islands, in roughly even numbers from both sides of the dispute, as well as 26 expert reports,” a US-based news agency mentioned in its report.



The Santos-operated Barossa Gas Project, valued at $3.6 billion, is an offshore gas and condensate production initiative located northwest of Darwin. The project aims to provide supply to an onshore liquefied natural gas facility through a 385-kilometer (239-mile) undersea pipeline, with the initial gas production slated for 2025.



Indigenous elders, however, expressed concerns and called for revisions to the project's environmental management plan, emphasizing the need to incorporate potential risks to underwater sacred sites.



In their efforts to oppose the project, the complainants reached out to the top 20 superannuation companies, urging them to divest from the Barossa Gas Project operated by Santos.



“What we are asking these superannuation funds is please respect our human rights,” following the filing of the case last year, Antonia Burke, a member of the Malawu clan, commented on the matter.



The major gas project “could generate billions of dollars,” the news agency reported in 2023.

