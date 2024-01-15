Houthi fires anti-ship cruise missile towards American destroyer in Red Sea

(MENAFN) In the latest escalation of tensions in the region, Yemen's Houthi fired an anti-ship cruise missile towards an American destroyer in the Red Sea on Sunday. However, a U.S. fighter jet successfully intercepted and shot down the missile, preventing any damage to the vessel. This incident marks the first acknowledged attack by the Houthis on U.S. forces since the initiation of strikes by the U.S. and its allies against the rebel group on Friday. These strikes were in response to the Houthis' weeks-long assault on shipping in the Red Sea.



The Red Sea has become a crucial corridor for energy and cargo shipments between Asia and the Middle East, connecting to the Suez Canal and onward to Europe. The Houthi attacks on shipping in this strategic waterway have heightened concerns of a potential widening of the conflict, particularly amidst Israel's ongoing war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



The Houthi rebel group, aligned with Iran and in control of Yemen's capital since 2014, did not immediately claim responsibility for the missile attack. It remains uncertain whether the U.S. will retaliate for this latest incident. President Joe Biden has, however, asserted a commitment to taking further measures as necessary to protect both U.S. personnel and the uninterrupted flow of international commerce. The missile, originating near the Houthi-held port city of Hodeida, underscores the complex and volatile dynamics at play in the region.

