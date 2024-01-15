(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The cold chain industry in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is experiencing a significant transformation, driven by technological advancements, increased demand for perishable goods, and growth within the hospitality industry. This recent research publication brings a comprehensive analysis of the UAE Cold Chain Market, with a view extending to 2027.

Market Overview:

The UAE Cold Chain market's recent analysis shows a highly fragmented landscape with over 90 players in cold storage and transportation, signaling a market ripe for significant development and growth. The rise of the hospitality sector, coupled with an increase in the consumption of perishables, has necessitated a robust cold chain system to maintain product integrity.

Key Market Segments and Trends:



The cold storage segment has seen robust growth, fueled by escalating consumption of meat, seafood, and increasing investments.

Chilled foods have dominated the temperature range segment due to the surging demand for seafood. Automation is becoming a standard among key players, enhancing accuracy and productive capacities.

Competitive Landscape and Developments:

Adopting advanced technologies, key market players like Mohebi Logistics and GSL are leading the charge with a focus on increased pallet capacity and enriched client relations. Recent awards and expansions have highlighted the industry's efforts towards excellence and efficiency.

Future Market Dynamics:

The forecast period up to 2027 is set to witness a continued growth trajectory with a noteworthy CAGR, as cold storage maintains its dominance in the sector. This progress is largely attributed to the ever-growing grocery sector and a pressing need for small to medium storage solutions.

The publication provides a detailed outlook on the future of the cold chain market in the UAE, offering valuable insights for stakeholders and industry participants on market trends, growth drivers, and critical developments that are shaping the industry's trajectory.

Stay informed on the progression of the UAE's Cold Chain industry as it moves towards a more dynamic and technologically advanced era, ensuring efficiency and sustainability in the storage and transportation of sensitive goods.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Country Overview

2.1 Socioeconomic Profile, 2022

2.2 UAE Population Analysis, 2021

3. Infrastructure and Logistics Overview of UAE

3.1 Infrastructure Overview of UAE

3.2 Free zones in UAE

3.3 Sea Transport Overview

3.4 Air Transport Overview

3.5 Road Transport Overview

3.6 Rail Transport Overview

3.7 Overview of Logistics Industry

3.8 Roadblocks in Efficient Container Flow Mobilization

3.9 Digital Levers for an Evolved Interconnected Ports Network

4. UAE Cold Chain Market Overview

4.1 UAE Cold Chain Industry Ecosystem

4.2 Business Cycle and Genesis of UAE Cold Chain Market

4.3 Value Chain of UAE Cold Chain Industry

4.4 Major Challenges in UAE Cold Chain Market Value Chain

4.5 Existing Technologies in UAE Cold Chain Market Seasonality Trends in Industry

4.6 UAE Cold Chain Market Size, 2022

4.7 UAE Cold Chain Market Size Including Ambient Revenue, 2017-2022

4.8 UAE Cold Chain Market Segmentation by Type of Service (Including Ambient Revenue), 2017-2022

4.9 UAE Cold Chain Market Size, 2017-2022

4.10 UAE Cold Chain Market Segmentation by Type of Service, 2017-2022

4.11 UAE Cold Chain Market Segmentation by Ownership, 2022

4.12 Cold Chain Market Segmentation by End Users, 2022

5. UAE Cold Storage Market Overview

5.1 UAE Cold Storage Supply Side Ecosystem

5.2 UAE Cold Storage Market Size by Revenue and Pallets, 2017-2022

5.3 UAE Cold Storage Market Price and Occupancy Rates, 2017-2022

5.4 UAE Cold Storage Market Segmentation by Temperature Range, 2022

5.5 UAE Cold Storage Market Segmentation by Regions, 2022

5.6 Demand Supply Scenario of UAE Cold Storage Market

6. UAE Cold Transport Market Overview

6.1 Value Chain Analysis of UAE Cold Transport Market

6.2 UAE Cold Transport Market Size, 2017-2022

6.3 UAE Cold Transport Market Segmentation by Mode of Transport, 2022

6.4 UAE Cold Transport Market Segmentation by Location and Vicinity, 2022

6.5 UAE Cold Transport Market Segmentation by Type and Temperature Range, 2022

7. UAE Cold Chain Market Competition Landscape

7.1 Market Positioning Analysis of Major Cold Chain Players in UAE

7.2 Market Share of Major Cold Storage Players in UAE

7.3 Operational Cross Comparison of Major Cold Chain Players in UAE

7.4 Cross Comparison of 3 Major Retailers in UAE

8. UAE Cold Chain Industry Analysis

8.1 SWOT Analysis of UAE Cold Chain Market

8.2 Growth drivers of UAE Cold Chain Market

8.3 Trends and Developments in the UAE Cold Chain Market

8.4 Issues and Challenges in the UAE Cold Chain Market

8.5 Emerging Technologies in UAE Cold Chain Market

8.6 Technological Advancements in the UAE Cold Chain Market

8.7 Government Regulations

8.8 Initiatives for the Growth of Logistics in the UAE

9. End User Analysis

9.1 End User Industry: Fresh Fruit & Vegetables and Dairy & Poultry

9.2 End User Industry: Pharmaceuticals and Meat & Seafood

9.3 End User Industry: Ice Cream, Frozen Desserts and Confectionary

9.4 Key Temperature Controlled Products with different Shelf Lives

9.5 In-Depth Analysis for Cold Storage in the UAE

10. Profitability and Operating Model of a Cold Storage in JAFZA

10.1 Key Model Assumptions

10.2 Capital Expenditure

10.3 Operating Model

10.4 Cost Component Analysis

10.5 Breakdown of Revenue

10.6 Revenue and EBT Bridge

11. Future Outlook of UAE Cold Chain Industry

11.1 UAE Cold Chain Market Size including Ambient Revenue, 2022-2027

11.2 UAE Cold Chain Market Segmentation by Type of Service, 2022-2027 (including Ambient Revenue)

11.3 UAE Cold Chain Market Size, 2022-2027

11.4 UAE Cold Chain Market Segmentation by Type of Service, 2027

11.5 UAE Cold Chain Market Segmentation by End Users and by Ownership, 2027

11.6 UAE Cold Storage Market Size by Revenue and Pallets, 2022-2027

11.7 UAE Cold Storage Market Price and Occupancy Rates, 2022-2027

11.8 UAE Cold Storage Market Segmentation by Temperature Range and By Region, 2022

11.9 UAE Cold Transport Market Size, 2022-2027

11.10 UAE Cold Transport Segmentation by Mode of Transport, Vicinity and Location, 2027

11.11 UAE Cold Transport Market Segmentation by Type and by Temperature Range, 2027

12. Analyst Recommendations

12.1 Analysis of Occupancy Rates

12.2 Automated Pallets in UAE Cold Storage Market, 2022

12.3 Recommendations to set up a Cold Chain Unit in UAE

12.4 End User and Business Model Recommendations

12.5 Best Practices to Improve Operations

12.6 Next Phase

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



FI

Mohebi Logistics

CEVA Logistics

RSA Global

Tribug

Transcorp

Badami Logistics Tameem Logistics

