sulfatases market is expected to grow at a steady pace of 6.51% during the forecast period. Sulfatases play a crucial role in sulfate metabolism. The deficiency of sulfatases in the human body causes various diseases including Lysosomal storage disorders. The rising diseases and continuous scientific research are anticipated to boost the sulfatases market growth. Further, the technological adoption and growing concern about food safety are supposed to propel the sulfatases market size.

Growing Need in the Pharmaceuticals Industry

The sulfatases are extremely useful in the pharmaceutical industry due to their property of synthesizing intermediates in active pharmaceutical ingredients. Recently, two anti-viral drugs RPI -27 and RPI-28 that inhibit SARS-Cov-2 were derived from fucoidans (sulfatase enzyme). There are congenital disorders occurrence in animals such as visceral manifestation, HS accumulation, and metachromatic disorders caused by deficiency of sulfatases. For the treatment of these disorders, the use of sulfatases is necessary as it acts as a catalyst enzyme. This usage in the pharmaceutical industry with phenomenal benefits is expected to boost the sulfatases market growth.

Wider Application use of these sulfatases will drive market growth

Sulfatasesare used for their properties in various industries such as pharmaceutical, agriculture, oil and chemical industry, detergents, biofuel production, and paper and pulp industry. Due to its chemical property to remove fat and oil stains, it is used in detergents. Moreover, it degrades sulfur-containing compounds that are present in the environment and the degradation of glycolipids in the lysosome of cells. Sufatases act as a biocatalyst in the marine environment by metabolically transforming abundant sulfated algal polysaccharides into monosaccharides. These monosaccharides can enter energy-yielding metabolic pathways. The multiple uses of sulfatases in various sectors are contemplated to boost the sulfatase market size during the forecasted year.

Growing Demand in the Agriculture Sector will act as a growth driver

The demand for agricultural products is increasing with the growing population. According to the UN Food and Agricultural Organization, the food demand will increase by 50% by the year 2050. Sulfatases are used in the agriculture sector as an enzyme that breaks down aromatic sulfate esters phenols and sulfate present in the soil. The glucosinolate sulfatases are used by cruciferous plants to defend themselves from herbivory, insects, and other organisms thereby increasing the yield. The strategy to convert glucosinolate into inactive desulfoglucosinolates is used by plants against phloem-feeding insects. These advantages of sulfatases in the agricultural sector are supposed to propel the sulfatases market size.

Opportunities in the market

The continuous research and experiments to discover the potential of sulfatases in all possible ways are providing growth opportunities in the sulfatases market. Moreover, the government investments and adoption of the Internet of Things by the major market players to enhance their products using sulfatases and rapid development is another major growth opportunity in the sulfatase market. The rising awareness and the health-related issues coupled with the rising cases of developmental abnormalities are further expected to provide a positive growth opportunity in the sulfatases market.

North America is expected to emerge as a significant market

The North American region is expected to contribute a major share and significant share in the global sulfatases market. Various factors attributing to the significant share are recent advancements of protein engineering in the biotechnology sector, other related technological advancements, government-backed initiatives, and research projects. Moreover, the presence of various crop science companies and healthcare leading companies such as Compass Minerals, 3M, Abbott Laboratories, and others which inculcate sulfatases in their production makes North America a major contributing region in the sulfatases market.

