(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with MultiLot Corporation

SCCG Management, a global advisory firm specializing in the gaming industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with MultiLot Corporation

- Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SCCG Management , a global advisory firm specializing in the gaming industry , is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with MultiLot Corporation, an intellectual property and technology company offering cloud-based managed solutions that provide compliance, security, and user experience for businesses.

This partnership represents a significant step forward for both SCCG Management and MultiLot Corporation as they join forces to bring their collective expertise and technology to the forefront of the gambling industry. Multilot Corporation, led by its Chief Executive Officer, James Berger, is enthusiastic about this new collaboration and the potential it holds for the future.

James Berger, CEO of MultiLot Corporation, commented on the partnership, saying, "Multilot Corporation is excited about this newly formed partnership with SCCG Management as we continue to position and scale the company. Multilot has been uniquely positioned from the beginning to address growing regulatory complexity, whether GDPR enhancements in Europe, the multitudes launching in the Americas (CCPA, CDPA, CPPA, LGPD...), plus ever-changing regulations in APAC. The technology platform has a number of key differentiators to meet current compliance requirements, as well as features that retroactively apply new regulatory demands after data collection from past customers, so as to keep usability."

SCCG Management is recognized globally for its advisory services in the gambling industry and its unparalleled expertise in finding new use cases and maximizing the potential of intellectual property. By partnering with MultiLot Corporation, SCCG Management aims to further enhance its ability to provide innovative solutions to the gambling sector.

MultiLot Corporation, with its established European base in lotteries and gaming, is well-known for its gaming innovations and state-of-the-art compliance and privacy technologies. The company is now expanding its footprint to the United States, starting with Wavework, a service engagement platform used by major U.S. sports teams, leagues, and venues to manage the premium customer experience. Wavework enables businesses to build lasting customer relationships while driving additional revenue.

MultiLot offers a suite of high-performing customer management, engagement, and fundraising tools tailored to the U.S. market. These tools are backed by MultiLot's patented, state-of-the-art privacy and compliance technologies, ensuring a safe and seamless experience for companies and their customers.

Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, Stephen Crystal, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with MultiLot Corporation is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions to our clients in the gambling industry. We believe that together, we will drive innovation, compliance, and excellence, setting new standards in the gaming sector."

The partnership between SCCG Management and MultiLot Corporation signifies a commitment to delivering top-notch solutions and services to the gaming industry, and both organizations are eager to embark on this exciting journey together.

ABOUT MULTILOT CORPORATION

Multilot Corporation is an intellectual property- and technology company offering cloud based managed solutions that provide compliance, security, and user experience for businesses. Our solutions allow our customers to transform core business operations, maximize operational efficiencies, enable customer engagement and build loyalty.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global-scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

CONTACT

Stephen A. Crystal

SCCG Management

+1 702-427-9354

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn