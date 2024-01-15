Smart Blanks To Showcase Latest Styles And Catalog At Impressions Show Long Beach 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Smart Blanks invites attendees to Booth #639 for a first look at their newest styles.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Blanks, a prominent manufacturer and supplier of blank apparel created by Smartex Apparel Inc., will participate in the upcoming Impressions Show Long Beach 2024 . This much-anticipated event will take place on January 19-21, 2024, at the Long Beach Convention Center. Smart Blanks can be located at Booth #639 where they will present their newest apparel collections and 2024 catalog.The Impressions Show is a leading, recognized tradeshow and conference for the decorated apparel industry, focusing on blank apparel, embroidery, screen and digital printing, sublimation, and much more. This year's Long Beach edition promises three days of learning, innovation, and connection with over 40 seminars and hands-on workshops, expert insights, and valuable networking opportunities.Smart Blanks encourages attendees to visit Booth #639 to connect with the team and gain a preview of their latest quality styles and designs ready to order. For potential attendees, Smart Blanks is offering a free pass to the Impressions Show Long Beach 2024 by using code EXIV133776. If interested, registration is still open.About the Company:Supported by over 15 years of experience in manufacturing, design, and sales, Smartex Apparel creates apparel for a market demanding the best fabric, style, and value without compromising quality. A Smartex Apparel brand, Smart Blanks represents and continues the legacy of Smartex Apparel's quality apparel. Offered across all product lines, Smart Blank's signature ring-spun combed cotton ranges from basic tees to premium fleece styles. Smart Blank's styles are versatile and are a perfect match for any type of design technique. The fabrics offer a high-density stitch for a smooth printing surface, creating elevated basics for the right fit and at the right price. A direct supplier, Smart Blanks, offers apparel at competitive prices and speed to market with same-day shipping of in-stock merchandise from the conveniently located warehouse in Anaheim, California. Smart Blanks is committed to bringing quality apparel at manufacturer-direct pricing and an exceptional customer service experience.

