German wholesale rates see YoY dive of 2.6 percent in December 2023

(MENAFN) According to data released on Monday by Germany's federal statistical bureau Destatis, wholesale prices in the country experienced a year-on-year decrease of 2.6 percent and a month-on-month decline of 0.6 percent in December 2023.



The decline in wholesale prices was primarily attributed to a 9.8 percent year-on-year drop in mineral oil product prices in December 2023.



Notable reductions were also observed in various sectors, including grain, unmanufactured tobacco, seeds, and animal feeds (down 19.7 percent), chemical products (down 19 percent), metals and metal ores (down 12.7 percent), as well as waste and scrap (down 7.6 percent).



Conversely, certain categories recorded year-on-year price increases, including fruit, vegetables, and potatoes (up 13.9 percent), sugar, confectionery, and bakery products (up 8.9 percent), beverages (up 7.1 percent), and tobacco (up 5.8 percent).



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices in Germany decreased by 0.6 percent. The data provides insights into the diverse trends within different sectors contributing to the overall wholesale price dynamics in the country.

