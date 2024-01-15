Oil rates continue upward trend driven by Middle East tensions

(MENAFN) Both crude oil benchmarks saw continued upward momentum on Monday, driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East following recent US and UK strikes on multiple Houthi targets in Yemen.



As of 11 a.m. local time (0800 GMT), the international benchmark crude Brent was trading at USD78.51 per barrel, reflecting a 0.28 percent increase from the previous trading session's closing price of USD78.29 per barrel on Friday.



Simultaneously, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at USD72.94 per barrel, marking a 0.21 percent uptick from Friday's closing figure of USD72.79 per barrel.



The heightened tension in the Middle East, home to a significant portion of global oil resources, stems from US and British airstrikes in Yemeni cities like Sanaa, Hudaydah, and Taiz. These strikes were conducted in response to ongoing Houthi attacks on international shipping lanes in the Red Sea.



US President Joe Biden, commenting on the situation, asserted a commitment to taking further measures if necessary to safeguard the American people and ensure the free flow of international trade. The US military reported that the Houthis had carried out 27 attacks in the Red Sea since November 19, 2023, contributing to the overall geopolitical uncertainty in the region and influencing oil prices.

