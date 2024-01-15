2024 Young Changemakers Awards Opens For Entries

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WE Communications and PRovoke Media are once again partnering to present the third annual Young Changemakers Awards . The awards celebrate young female communicators from underrepresented groups across three regions. This program is designed to recognize the next generation of women in communications and help launch the careers of up-and-comers, while creating better equity and more opportunity for those in marginalized groups.



Entries are now open for all three regions and will be accepted through 23 February 2024. There is no cost to enter, and applications can be submitted through the

dedicated portal .



This year's winners will be announced on

International Women's Day, 8 March 2024. In total, three winners will be selected, each representing one of three regions: North America, UK/Europe, and APAC/MEA. Winners will be recognized at the PRovoke Media Global SABRE Awards during the last week of October in Washington D.C.



Entry

criteria can be found on the Young Changemakers website, and varies by region. North American entrants must identify as a woman and as Asian, Black, American Indian or Alaska Native, Hispanic, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, or two or more or races. In the UK/Europe, entrants must identify as a woman and as Black, or as a person of color, and in APAC/MEA, entrants must identify as a woman.

All entrants across all regions must be between the ages of 22 and 29 as of entry date.



The application process requires each candidate to provide a written submission as well as a video component. More details on crafting the entry can be found online .



All award recipients will be recognized on PRovokeMedia and in person at the PRovoke Media Global SABRE Awards. In addition to being celebrated across the industry, award winners will also have the opportunity to meet with

industry executives at WE Communications and PRovoke Media, as well as the chance to participate in specialized professional development throughout the year.



For details about entries, award benefits, judging and more, please visit the award FAQ .



"This recognition helps to fuel my mission of fostering positive change and continue the journey towards a more diverse future in the comms industry," said The Romans account director Kandace Williamson, one of last year's Young Changemaker honorees. "Diverse teams contribute to enhanced creativity and learning, which is incredibly important to me – and I hope to have shown others, by winning this award, how it can be done."

MENAFN15012024000219011063ID1107721400