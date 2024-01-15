Asian shares show improvement as China maintains policy loan interest rate

(MENAFN) On Monday, Asian shares experienced mostly positive movements, with Tokyo continuing its New Year rally. The People's Bank of China surprised market observers by maintaining its one-year policy loan interest rate at 2.5 percent while injecting funds into the financial system. This decision defied expectations of a trend toward lowering borrowing costs to stimulate the Chinese economy. Analysts, including Zhaopeng Xing and Raymond Yeung of ANZ, noted a shift in policy focus toward assessing the effectiveness of monetary measures. The decision to keep the interest rate unchanged raised speculation about a potential reserve ratio requirement (RRR) cut in February.



In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index slipped 0.2 percent to 16,219.55, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.4 percent, reaching 2,892.28. Notably, search engine provider Baidu faced an 8.6 percent decline following a local newspaper report linking its Ernie AI platform to Chinese military research on artificial intelligence. Baidu swiftly responded, stating that it had no affiliation or partnership with the implicated academic institution.



Meanwhile, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose by 1.1 percent, reaching 35,955.00, and the Kospi in South Korea saw a modest 0.1 percent increase to 2,526.72. Over the weekend, Taiwan's presidential election concluded with the victory of ruling-party candidate Lai Ching-te. The outcome of this election is poised to shape the trajectory of Taiwan's relations with China over the next four years. Lai, a member of the Democratic Progressive Party, has consistently rejected China's sovereignty claims over Taiwan, setting the stage for ongoing diplomatic complexities in the region.

