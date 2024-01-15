(MENAFN- Baystreet) Tomorrow's Biggest Moving Stocks

Microsoft Just Overtook Apple: Now What?

For months, the multi-trillion dollar firm, Apple (AAPL) began showing technical signs of underperformance. Bulls failed to take AAPL stock past the double top price of $197.50. As a result, Apple's market capitalization fell below $3 trillion.

As Apple shares fell, Microsoft's break out last week, rising by 5.63%, puts the latter firm in the lead. The software giant is now the market's darling. Still, the popularity contest between the two firms does not benefit investors unless they continue to grow and innovate.

Microsoft trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 38 times. Risks are elevated that trading multiples for technology stocks may contract. The firm invested aggressively in ChatGPT to leap ahead of Apple's ecosystem. However, it needs to monetize AI through advertising revenue, customer growth, and market share growth.

Microsoft Bing will continue to underperform. The search does not give users enough relevant results. This lets Google collect billions in ad-supported searches. It also buys Google time to build and monetize Bard, its implementation of AI.

Apple will need to navigate through the slowing economy. Sales of iPhones and Mac computers will slump, offset by subscription growth. Still, consumers may cut their spending on Apple TV, Apps, and music, to save money.

The race for the biggest company is not over. Keep watching both Apple and Microsoft in the weeks ahead.









