Visit Canada This New Year With Electronic Travel Authorization Offered By Canada

Canada ETA or the Electronic Travel Authorization is empowering global citizens by offering the quickest and most efficient process of visa generation. The eTA is applicable for every country and visa-holders can take complete advantage of the services to fulfill their international vacation plan. Canada ETA for Germans can be found at which stays valid for a longer duration. The visa offers a total stay of 180 days with each entrance. German citizens can get their eTA within a short duration of 48 to 72 hours after the application is submitted. There is also Canada ETA for Japanese people which can be availed of at . The visa is exclusively applicable to foreign citizens who are arriving by flight and not on land or car. The eTA stays valid for 5 years and within that period, eTA holders can make multiple entries.

Similarly, there is Canada ETA for British citizens that offers fast and easy entry into the country. British citizens can get their eTA at which allows them to stay for up to 6 consecutive months. The same goes for the Canada ETA for Spanish people which can be found at . The Canadian eTA was introduced back in 2015 by the Canadian immigration department and the Government. Since then, this travel document has been empowering travelers around the world. However, the visa is also applicable for other purposes like business, medical issues, and transit.

In order to get Canada eTA, users must fill out the Canada Visa Application form which is offered online. It takes only a few minutes to fill up the digital form and 2 to 3 days after its submission, the user will receive the eTA visa email. Visit and submit the form to start your journey to Canada.