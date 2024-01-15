International leaders rally for Zelenskyy's peace formula discussions

(MENAFN) In a significant development, leaders engaged in talks over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula have reported an increasing number of countries actively contributing to the groundwork for potential Russian involvement. The fourth meeting of national security advisers took place in Davos, Switzerland, ahead of Zelenskyy's attendance at the World Economic Forum. Despite the protracted two-year war and the reluctance of both sides to compromise, efforts are underway to garner global support for Ukraine.



Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff for the Ukrainian president, expressed optimism about the growing participation in conferences related to Zelenskyy's peace formula. Notably, nearly half of the participants were from Europe, with 18 from Asia and 12 from Africa. Yermak emphasized the increasing involvement of countries from the Global South, signaling a recognition that the conflict in Europe has broader implications for humanity.



Zelenskyy's 10-point peace formula, which includes the expulsion of all Russian forces from Ukraine and accountability for war crimes, continues to face opposition from Moscow. The ongoing conflict has resulted in static positions along a 1,500-kilometer front line. Yermak highlighted the urgency of restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity, emphasizing that failure to do so could embolden aggressors worldwide to seize parts of other countries and manipulate elections.



The final meeting in the series focused on crucial issues, including the potential withdrawal of Russian forces, the pursuit of justice, environmental security, and the eventual declaration of an end to the war. Despite the challenges, the international community remains engaged in discussions, aiming to bring about a resolution to the conflict that has strained Ukraine's defense and witnessed diminishing support from the West.

