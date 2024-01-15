Silent Partner Software Unveils New Name And Bold Vision To Become The Leading End-To-End Nonprofit Solutions Provider

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2024 / Silent Partner Software, a leader in providing software solutions for nonprofits, today announced the launch of a new brand identity, vision, and name: Societ .

This significant move comes with a striking new vision to become the leading end-to-end nonprofit solutions provider, spanning technology, service, and consulting.

In a first step towards fulfilling this vision, Societ has joined forces with Frontier Marketing, a prominent fundraising agency that has helped charities raise tens of millions in annual fundraising revenue over the last decade.

The name "Societ" (So-ciet) comes from the Latin words for "partner" and "connection", aligning the company with the fundamental mission of all nonprofits that seek to help their communities and work towards a stronger society.

At Societ's core is a commitment to do good by helping others do good. They aim to do this by empowering nonprofits with the technology-based solutions and service-oriented, on-the-ground expertise that executive directors, board members, and fundraising professionals rely on to work smarter and advance their mission.

Dave Brereton , CEO of Societ, expressed his excitement about this important step, saying, "We are thrilled to embark on this new journey as Societ. Our mission is to help nonprofits and charities develop their network, capacity, and resources to have a greater impact, leveraging technology at every step. By uniting Silent Partner Software and Frontier, we can now offer a complete suite of software, website, and marketing solutions to help nonprofits 'Do More Good,' a tagline that perfectly encapsulates our shared vision."

About Silent Partner Software:

For more than 30 years, Silent Partner Software has built exceptional software solutions to support nonprofits and manage over three million donors and contacts across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Silent Partner Software's suite of solutions includes: Sumac nonprofit CRM , along with software for donor management, case management, and membership management.

The company also recently launched Partner Web, a complete nonprofit website builder solution, and a free nonprofit board portal called My Board View.

About Frontier:

Frontier is a leading nonprofit marketing agency specializing in delivering results-oriented, full-service direct mail and digital fundraising campaigns.

The company's commitment to a data-driven approach and to truly understanding the mission and goals of each organization they serve, has bolstered their success.

With deep expertise in the nonprofit space and insight gained from decades of testing and refining, Societ will provide industry-leading nonprofit software and marketing solutions to help nonprofits and charities of all sizes boost their efficiency, fundraising, and impact.

To learn more about Societ and its range of nonprofit solutions, please visit societ.

