Azerbaijani Delegation To Participate In Davos Economic Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and a number of
representatives of state structures, including local companies,
will participate in the World Economic Forum to be held in Davos,
Switzerland, Azernews reports, citing Economy
Ministry.
"The Minister of Economy will leave for Davos to participate in
the World Economic Forum. The program of visits and meetings is
being finalized. The delegation will also include representatives
of a number of state and private companies of Azerbaijan," the
source said.
According to the agenda of the Davos Economic Forum, Mikayil
Jabbarov will participate in the "COP28 and the Road Ahead"
discussions scheduled for January 16.
International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih
Birol, US President's special representative on climate issues John
Kerry, ENGIE Group CEO Kathryn McGregor and Sally Buzby from "The
Washington Post" newspaper will also participate in those
discussions.
"The participation of the representative of Azerbaijan in these
discussions is logical, as COP29 will be held in Baku," the source
stressed.
It should be noted that the opening ceremony of the World
Economic Forum was held on January 14. The forum will continue
until January 19.
MENAFN15012024000195011045ID1107721373
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.