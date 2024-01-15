Zaluzhnyi Confirms Destruction Of Two Russian Aircraft Over Sea Of Azov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force has destroyed Russia's A-50 early warning and control aircraft and Il-22 airborne command post and electronic intelligence aircraft.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Soldiers with the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed the enemy's A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and Il-22 airborne command post," the post reads.

Zaluzhnyi thanked the Ukrainian Air Force for the excellently planned and conducted operation in the Azov region.

Late on January 14, Telegram channels reported that Ukraine's defense forces had shot down Russia's A-50 early warning and control aircraft and damaged the enemy's Il-22M jet bomber over the Sea of Azov.

The Il-22M wanted to land at Anapa (Russia's Krasnodar region). The pilot requested evacuation. According to some reports, the plane disappeared from the radar near Kerch.

On January 15, Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk published a post in which he likely confirmed reports about the downing and damage of enemy aircraft over the Sea of Azov.