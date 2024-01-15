Women Inspiring Network Curates Panel Session For CII And Invest India At Davos 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Women Inspiring Network is curating panel sessions for CII and Invest India at Davos 2024 during the World Economic Forum



The first-panel session is for Invest India, titled ' Trailblazing Women: In a New Era of Innovation", taking place on Wednesday, 17th January 2024 at India Engagement Lounge. This insightful panel will feature trailblazers such as Sanskriti Thakur, Chairwoman at Tower Capital, bringing her leadership in finance; Santhosh Jayaram Global Head â€“ Sustainability with HCL Technologies, Isabella Grosmaitre-Founder CEO Goodness & CO, Dr. Aarti Gupta, Chief Investment Officer at Anikarth Ventures, offering expertise in investment and finance and Komal Sharma - Founder of TT Consultants. Moderator Stuti Jalan, Founder and Curator Women Inspiring Network



The second panel is for CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), titled '"Women and AI: 2 Powerful Forces Changing the World', taking place on Thursday, 18th January 2024. This panel will see an expert panel featuring Tarja Stephens, Co-founder of Mia, Mission Impact Academy; Spandana Ayachitam, Founder of QuantumfAi, Faramarz Farhoodi, Chairman of AI Nexus Healthcare Inc; Rashmi Joshi, CEO & Founder of Asha AI and Mark Turrell, Founder of unDavos. Moderator Stuti Jalan, Founder and Curator Women Inspiring Network





About Women Inspiring Network (WIN)



Women Inspiring Network an inspirational storytelling network that emerged out of the lockdown to connect aspiring women leaders from different walks of life. Now, with a community of 7000 remarkable women, WIN connects a vibrant network of female leaders who create a domino effect of sharing and empowering. We are a first of-its-kind digital network which shines light on the awe-inspiring stories of female achievers. We also provide them with a content platform where, by connecting with each other over their journeys, they can continue to inform and inspire the young professionals. As a women-founded and women-only team, we at WIN recognise and shine light on stories that are relevant in contemporary gender equations. Ours is a comprehensive movement to Pay It Forward.

