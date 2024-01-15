Political disorder in Guatemala due to presidential inauguration

(MENAFN) Guatemala City became a scene of unrest as clashes erupted between supporters of President-elect Bernardo Arevalo and the police on Sunday, following the abrupt postponement of his inauguration. Arevalo, a member of the leftist Semilla party who campaigned on an anti-corruption platform, secured over 60% of the run-off vote in August 2023.



Scheduled to commence at 3 PM local time, Arevalo's swearing-in ceremony faced an unexpected setback when Congress, controlled by right-wing parties, suspended the procedure. Frustrated by the delay, angered individuals breached police barriers, venting their frustration by threatening to storm the parliament building. In response, law enforcement deployed tear gas to quell the unrest.



President-elect Arevalo, expressing his discontent on social media, accused his political rivals of attempting to undermine democracy through "illegalities and abuses of power," emphasizing the responsibility of Members of Parliament to respect the will of the people expressed at the polls.



The root cause of the conflict lies in the extended review process conducted by the congressional credentials commission, which was tasked with examining the documentation of newly elected MPs from Arevalo's party. This delay, in turn, hindered the formation of the Board of Directors responsible for overseeing the president's inauguration.



In an attempt to address the impasse, Congress voted on Sunday to permit 23 pro-Arevalo MPs to retain their seats, albeit as independents. However, this designation prevents them from participating in the Board of Directors or chairing commissions, as reported by the local newspaper Prensa Libre. Supporters of Arevalo fear that these restrictions could undermine his presidency, adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing political situation in Guatemala.



MENAFN15012024000045015687ID1107721362