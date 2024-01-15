Pro-Palestinian demonstrators get detained due to plan to shut down London Stock Exchange

(MENAFN) In a recent development, a group of pro-Palestinian activists has been apprehended by law enforcement on suspicion of orchestrating a plan to disrupt the operations of the London Stock Exchange. The arrests, carried out in London, Liverpool, and Brighton, targeted individuals aged between 26 and 31, who are currently in police custody.



The Metropolitan Police revealed that they were alerted to the potential threat by information provided by the Daily Express newspaper. The group, as per police statements, allegedly aimed to target the stock exchange with the intention of causing damage and obstructing its normal functioning, possibly through tactics such as 'locking on' to impede the building's opening for trading. The planned disruption was reportedly scheduled for Monday morning, prompting the timely intervention of law enforcement.



Detective Superintendent Sian Thomas emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating that the group appeared prepared to carry out a disruptive and damaging act that could have had significant consequences if successful. Thomas also noted that authorities will remain vigilant for any potential disruptions in the days to come.



The incident comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict, which erupted on October 7. Pro-Palestine and pro-Israel demonstrations have been held in various United Kingdom cities, including London. Some of these rallies have resulted in confrontations with law enforcement.



This arrest follows a pattern of activism in the region, where earlier in November, a group of Palestine supporters staged a sit-in at King's Cross station in central London, resulting in five arrests for violating public assembly restrictions. Additionally, pro-Palestinian protesters recently briefly blocked roads outside the Parliament building in London, showcasing the ongoing activism and tensions surrounding the Middle East conflict within the United Kingdom.





