This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the international inbound and outbound remittance market in United States. It covers the market opportunity by transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction, key market players, market opportunity by channel, consumer profile, and by sending/receiving countries.



The international inbound remittance market in United States has increased at 1.5% during 2022 to reach US$ 7.07 billion in 2023. Over the forecast period (2023-2028), market size is expected to record a CAGR of 1.2%, increasing from US$ 6.97 billion in 2022 to reach US$ 7.52 billion by 2028.

The international outbound remittance market in United States has increased at 5.0% during 2022 to reach US$ 79.15 billion in 2023. Over the forecast period (2023-2028), market size is expected to record a CAGR of 4.1%, increasing from US$ 75.38 billion in 2022 to reach US$ 96.76 billion by 2028.

Reasons to buy



Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Information: The report provides comprehensive and up-to-date information on the United States international inbound and outbound remittance market, including market size, growth trends, transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction, and market share analysis by transfer channel, consumer demographics, and key countries.

Understand Competitive Landscape: Get a high-level view of competitive landscape through market share data on key players in the market.

Actionable Insights for Businesses and Investors: The report provides data centric analysis for businesses and investors operating in the United States remittance market. It helps them identify new opportunities, assess risks, and make informed business decisions. Forecasts for Future Market Growth: The report provides forecasts for future market growth, enabling businesses and investors to plan and strategize effectively.

Key Attributes: