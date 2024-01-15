Media reports Swiss administration pricing out of Davos

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, the Swiss government finds itself unable to finance the attendance of its officials at the prestigious annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos. The Alpine resort town, set to host global political figures, business leaders, and celebrities, has seen a surge in accommodation costs, prompting the Swiss government to take unconventional measures. According to a report by the Neue Zuercher Zeitung, Swiss officials are now requesting "higher level" dignitaries to share hotel rooms due to budgetary constraints.



Davos, known for its elite gatherings, has become a focal point for discussions on pressing global issues, ranging from environmental concerns to public health crises. However, the exorbitant costs associated with the event have raised eyebrows, with an official audit revealing the financial strain on the Swiss government. Last year, the WEF provided 25 hotel rooms for Swiss federal government representatives, 20 of which were located within the heavily-policed "security zone" and priced at a staggering 1,269.90 francs (USD1,472) per night. Additionally, five rooms outside the security zone still amounted to 599.90 francs (USD705) each.



These prices, determined through "complicated negotiations" between the WEF and local hotels, were considered "favorable" rates. However, they far exceeded the limits set by federal expense regulations, restricting Swiss government officials to a maximum expenditure of 180 francs (USD211) per night, or 250 francs (USD293) in "justified exceptional cases."



The predicament faced by the Swiss government underscores the broader financial challenges associated with hosting high-profile events, as even a nation known for its economic stability grapples with the economic realities of participating in the global forum. As the WEF's annual meeting approaches, the Swiss government's plea for cost-sharing among dignitaries sheds light on the intricacies of managing public expenses in the face of escalating event costs.





