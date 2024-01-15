Champat Rai Explains Procedure Of Pran Pratishtha

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya (UP), Jan 15 (IANS) Champat Rai, Secretary General of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, while addressing a press conference here, said that the 'Pran Pratishtha (consecration)' of Lord Ram Lalla would be held on Monday, January 22, following all religious protocols.

The Pran Pratishtha will be held in the 'Abhijit Muhurat' in the afternoon. The formal procedures of pre- consecration sacraments will start from January 16 and continue till January 21.

The Dwadash Adhivas will be followed as per protocols which include Prayaschitta and Karmakuti Poojan on January 16 followed by Parisar Pravesh of the idol on the 17th; Teerth Poojan on the 18th, Jal Yatra, Jalaadhivas and Gandhaadhivaas on 19th morning and Aushadhaadhivaas, Kesaraadhivaas, Ghritaadhivaas followed by Dhaanyaadhivaas in the evening. On the morning of January 20 there will be Sharkaraadhivaas, Phalaadhivaas, and in the evening Pushpaadhivaas. On January 21st morning there will be Madhyaadhivaas and in the evening Shayyaadhivaas.

Champat Rai said that generally there are seven Adhivaasas in the consecration ceremony and a minimum of three Adhivasas are in practice.

A whopping 121 Acharyas will conduct the rituals. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid will be overseeing, coordinating, anchoring and directing all the proceedings of the Anushthaan and the principal Acharya will be Shri Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit of Kashi.

The consecration programme will be conducted in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries.

Acharyas of all schools of Bhartiya spiritualism, religion, sect, system of worship, tradition, seers of more than 150 traditions, Mahamandaleshwars, Mandaleshwars, Shrimahants, Mahants, Nagas as well as leading figures of more than 50 Adivasi, Girivasi, Tatavasi, Dwipavasi tribal traditions will be present to witness the consecration ceremony on the premises.

In the recent history of the country the presence of leading figures of tribal traditions being represented by the people of the hills, forests, coastal belts, islands, etc., is happening for the first time.

Champat Rai said that the traditions include Shaiva, Vaishnav, Shaakta, Gaanapatya, Patya, Sikh, Bauddha, Jain, Dashnaam Shankar, Ramanand, Ramanuj, Nimbarka, Madhva, Vishnu Nami, Ramsanehi, Ghisapanth, Garibdasi, Gaudiya, Kabirpanthi, Valmiki, Shankardev (Assam), Madhav Dev, ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, Chinmaya Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Gayatri Parivar, Anukul Chandra, Thakur Parampara, Mahima Samaj of Odisha, Akali, Nirankari, Namdhari from Punjab, Radhasoami and Swaminarayan, Varkari, Veer Shaiva, etc.

After the completion of the consecration programme in the sanctum sanctorum, all the witnesses will have darshan respectively.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has appealed to all Ram devotees to decorate the temples in their vicinity on January 22 and perform bhajan, puja, kirtan and aarati, etc., as per the worship protocols of the deity of the temple.

The direct telecast of the consecration programme should be watched collectively by putting up a screen and before that, the nearby temples should be cleaned and all hygiene ensured.

--IANS

amita/rad