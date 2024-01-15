Swiss foreign minister claims peace will not exist without Russia

(MENAFN) Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has emphasized the necessity of involving Russia in any peace negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev.



Speaking during a press briefing in Davos, where he co-hosted a gathering focused on a proposed "peace formula" from Kiev, Cassis asserted that any meaningful peace efforts should include Russia. The Ukrainian government has actively sought support from Western allies while excluding Russia from direct involvement in negotiations.



The press briefing took place on the sidelines of a meeting attended by security officials from 83 countries, preceding the World Economic Forum in Davos. Cassis underlined the urgency of ending the conflict promptly, highlighting the daily loss of lives and stressing, "There will be no peace without Russia’s word."



The Ukrainian proposal, unveiled in November 2022 and known as 'Zelensky's peace formula,' outlines key demands, including control over pre-2014 borders for Kiev, prosecution of Russian leadership, reparations from Moscow, and the withdrawal of Russian forces from disputed territories. Cassis's stance reflects the importance of inclusivity in peace negotiations and raises questions about the dynamics surrounding the conflict resolution process between Moscow and Kiev.



