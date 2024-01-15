Netanyahu insults Biden by ‘giving Biden the finger’

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden is reportedly facing increasing frustration over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's repeated disregard for Washington's requests, according to Axios. The two leaders have not communicated since December 23, when Biden attempted to pressure Netanyahu into releasing crucial tax revenue withheld from the Palestinian Authority (PA). Despite warnings from Netanyahu's defense ministry about potential violence and unrest if the funds are not transferred to the PA, the Israeli Premier has aligned with hardliners opposing the transfer, straining relations with the Biden administration.



Sources suggest that Netanyahu's actions are perceived as repeatedly giving "the finger" to Biden, creating a challenging situation. The impasse revolves around the crucial funding needed for the functioning of the West Bank's government, a key American priority. The Biden administration envisions the PA replacing Hamas in governing Gaza once Israel's military operation in the enclave concludes.



However, Netanyahu has been vague about plans for post-war Gaza, leading to frustration among United States officials who feel the Israeli leader is unwilling to engage in meaningful discussions about the future of the strip. The strained relationship raises questions about the effectiveness of diplomatic efforts between the United States and Israel, especially concerning crucial issues in the Middle East.





