Pentagon disappointed with UK due to Yemen leak

(MENAFN) The Pentagon is reportedly infuriated with the United Kingdom over the leakage of the decision to carry out military strikes in Yemen by the British government, according to sources cited by the Telegraph. The article reveals that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak approved the military operation during an urgent cabinet meeting, with the decision typically announced after the bombers return to their bases. However, details of the meeting and its agenda were leaked to The Times, which reported the imminent initiation of strikes by the United Kingdom and the United States. A well-placed source highlighted the United States military's frustration with their counterparts, describing officials' reactions as "deep disappointment."



While the United Kingdom government is said to be investigating the leak to determine how sensitive information was disclosed, the United States has not publicly commented on the reporting surrounding the strike preparation. United Kingdom Defense Secretary Grant Shapps stated that he was "not aware of any frustrations in Washington."



The military operation in Yemen, carried out by the United Kingdom and the United States, targeted sites associated with the production of drones and missiles used by the Houthis to attack commercial shipping through the Red Sea. The White House confirmed the strikes, and the United States Central Command reported a subsequent firing of Tomahawk cruise missiles at a radar facility by an American destroyer the next day. The leakage of operational details raises concerns about potential diplomatic ramifications and the need for enhanced security measures to prevent such disclosures in the future.





