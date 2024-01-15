Mossad claims Hamas plotted to assault Israeli embassy in EU country

(MENAFN) Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, has issued a warning about Hamas operating a network of operatives planning terrorist attacks in European countries. The statement follows the recent arrest of seven individuals in Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands suspected of plotting to target Jewish sites. Mossad, in collaboration with the Israel Security Agency, revealed that Hamas intended to attack the Israeli Embassy in Sweden and had sought to acquire drones for their operations.



The suspects arrested in Europe were reportedly part of a broader Hamas network orchestrated from Lebanon, with plans to involve "criminal organizations" on the continent. Israeli officials emphasized that Hamas has been actively expanding its violent activities abroad, posing a threat to innocent lives globally.



Danish prosecutor Anders Larsson confirmed the links of the case to Hamas, and Israeli authorities disclosed that the militant group aimed to collaborate with criminal organizations in Europe. While Hamas has not commented directly on the matter, it has previously asserted that its attacks are confined to Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank.



As Israel commemorates 100 days since the onset of its conflict with Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation, reiterating the determination to continue the operation in Gaza until the threat from Hamas is completely neutralized. The revelation of Hamas' alleged plans in Europe raises concerns about the global reach of the militant group and the ongoing challenges faced by international security agencies in combating terrorism.







MENAFN15012024000045015687ID1107721329