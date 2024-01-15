Delivery Drones Global Markets And Technologies Report: Exploring Accelerated Growth In Logistics And E-Commerce With In-Depth Global Market Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Delivery Drones: Global Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report segments the global market for delivery drones and technologies by drone type, package size, range, mode of operation, end user and region. Using 2022 as the base year, the report estimates market data for 2023-2028.
Based on drone type, the global market is segmented into hybrid, multi-rotor and fixed-wing drones. The market is also segmented by package size into under 5 lbs., 5 to 10 lbs. and over 10 lbs. ; by range into short-range, mid-range and long-range; by mode of operation into remotely piloted, semi-autonomous and fully autonomous; by geographic region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW), which consists of Africa, South America and the Middle East; and by end user into healthcare, e-commerce and retailer, food service, logistics and others.
The logistics sector includes postal services, courier services and other third-party logistics services, but excludes logistics services provided by Amazon, Walmart and other e-commerce and retail players, as these are already included in the e-commerce and retail segment. Geographical regions in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW (Africa, South America and the Middle East).
The Report Includes
48 data tables and 32 additional tables An overview of the global market landscape related to the delivery drones technologies In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2025, and 2027. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028 Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to delivery drones technologies, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by package size, range, operation, end user, and geographical region Discussion on advances in robotics and automation technologies, and cost-effective delivery of products, as market drivers A look at the development of intelligent and flexible drones that can adapt to changing environments and tasks, which reduces human contact, thereby minimizing the risk of contamination Coverage of emerging technologies such as LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL), Advanced Navigation System, and Noise Reduction Technology, and their penetration in the delivery drones and technologies industry Information on the use of sensors to improve the delivery system while reducing unanticipated accidents, thereby making drone deliveries more reliable, efficient and feasible for a wide range of industries Discussion on ESG trends such as ESG practices, ESG-related risks and ESG-related opportunities in delivery drones and technologies industry Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches and patents Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Zipline International Inc., Wing Aviation LLC, and Drone Delivery Canada Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Regulatory Analysis Porter's Five Forces Power of Buyers PESTLE Analysis SWOT Analysis Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Speed and Cost Efficiency Increasing Use of Advanced Technology Expansion of E-commerce Market Restraints
Regulatory Restrictions Lack of Public Acceptance Higher Initial Investment Cost Market Opportunities
Online Food Delivery Investments in R&D
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Drone Type
Hybrid Drones Multi-rotor Drones Fixed-wing Drones
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Package Size
Under 5 lbs. 5 to 10 lbs. Over 10 lbs.
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Drone Range
Short-range Mid-range Long-range
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Mode of Operation
Remotely Piloted Semi-autonomous Fully Autonomous
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
Healthcare E-commerce and Retail Food Service Logistics Other End-Use Industries
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 11 Sustainability in the Delivery Drone Industry: An ESG Perspective
ESG in the Delivery Drone Industry ESG Issues in the Delivery Drone Industry Sustainability Job Creation and Social Impact Delivery Drone Industry ESG Performance Analysis ESG Penetration Environmental Performance Social Performance Governance Performance ESG-related Risks in the Delivery Drone Industry ESG-related Opportunities in Delivery Drone Industry Concluding Remarks
Chapter 12 Emerging Technologies
Lidar Vertical Takeoff and Landing Advanced Navigation Systems Noise Reduction
Chapter 13 Patent Analysis
Patent Analysis Recent Patents
Chapter 14 Funding Outlook
Startup Funding in the Market for Delivery Drones
Chapter 15 Competitive Landscape
Leading Companies and Emerging Players Partnerships and Collaborations
Chapter 16 Company Profiles
Amazon Prime Air Cloudline Deutsche Post Dronamics Drone Delivery Canada DroneUp Dronfies Labs Flytrex Hover Matternet Prokura Innovations Skye Air Mobility Windracers Wing Aviation Wingcopter UPS Flight Forward Zipline International
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN15012024004107003653ID1107721319
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.