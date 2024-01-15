Novo Nordisk A/S - Share Repurchase Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bagsværd, Denmark, 15 January 2024 – On 6 November 2023, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 30 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023.

Under the programme initiated 6 November 2023, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 4.1 billion in the period from 7 November 2023 to 29 January 2024. Since the announcement 08 January, the following transactions have been made:

Number of B shares (of DKK 0.10) Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 4,158,000 2,875,357,234 8 January 2024 95,100 720.41 68,510,734 9 January 2024 110,000 723.01 79,530,965 10 January 2024 110,000 730.00 80,299,716 11 January 2024 105,000 737.48 77,435,563 12 January 2024 105,000 727.51 76,388,030 Accumulated under the programme 4,683,100 3,257,522,242

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk .

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 52,687,154B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares of DKK 0.10 in the company is 4,510,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 30 billion during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023. As of 12 January 2024, Novo Nordisk has since 1 February 2023 repurchased a total of 48,790,878 B shares of DKK 0.10 at an average share price of DKK 597.09 per B share of DKK 0.10 equal to a transaction value of DKK 29,132,607,040.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 61,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk , Facebook , Instagram , X , LinkedIn and YouTube .

