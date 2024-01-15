Safari Tourism Market To Grow At 6.8% CAGR, Expected To Reach USD 69.9 Bn By 2033 - Marketresearch.Biz Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Marketresearch, the surge in safari tourism is attributed to the impact of digital platforms. Social media, particularly Instagram and Facebook, facilitates tourists in sharing experiences and wildlife photography, amplifying the allure of safari destinations. Online booking platforms and travel companies further contribute to market growth. New York, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The safari tourism market was valued at USD 36.8 billion in 2023 with a significant growth and is anticipated to reach at USD 69.9 billion by 2033 with an excellent CAGR of 6.8% . The demand for the global tourism and holiday tourists has boosted the market.

The term safari originally comes from Swahili, that makes a historical connection to European voyagers in African wilderness areas which is now related with wildlife photography, sustainable tourism and outmoded hunter-gatherer explorers. The industry's market expansion has amplified concerns about preserving wildlife and natural habitat protection, which places substantial importance on eco-tourism tactics. There were many challenges due to COVID-19 restrictions, but in the last two to three decades, tourism has risen because of several bookings for exotic vacations and safari park tours all across the world. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), international tourism has doubled in 2023 in comparison to the last decade of 2022. Moreover, international tourist travel has increased by 80% of pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023. It is estimated that 235 million tourists traveled internationally in the first three months, and that number more than doubled during the same forecast period in 2022. As per the new data for 2022, it shows more than 960 million people were traveling last year, which means that 2/3 (66%) of pre-pandemic numbers have increased. With the aim of focusing more on the conversation about natural habitats, safari tourism not only brings tourists closer to nature but also raises awareness about the protection of wildlife and their habitats. As the demand for global safari tourism rises, the market is primed for substantial expansion in the future by providing exciting adventures and important conservation initiatives. Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Safari Tourism Market sample report at request-sample/ Key Takeaways

The Adventure tourism safari segment hold a strong position in the type analysis, due to pragmatic travel and tourist's desire for exciting experiments.

By accommodation type, Safari resorts and lodges dominates the market segment because of its luxurious and comfortable stays.

The friends group emerges as the market segment leader in group analysis due to surge in young travellers that are looking for some special and thrilling experiences. Marketplace booking dominates the by booking mode analysis segment as most of the individuals are preferring online booking. Driving Factors Emergence of Digital Platforms Social media and digital platforms are some of the significant factors in the expansion of the safari tourism market . Several tourists are sharing of experiences and stunning wildlife photography on platforms like Instagram and Facebook, which has augmented the visibility and appeal of safari destinations. Similarly, online booking platforms and online travel companies have made safari tourism easily accessible and helps in contributing to market growth. The ongoing trend of digital influence is anticipated to remain transforming the market by making experiences easily reached and desirable. Implementation of Supportive Policies Several positive factors, such as wildlife conservation programs, infrastructure advancement, and tourism promotion campaigns conducted by governments, along with funds raised by private businesses in lodges and tours, develop a favorable environment for safari tourism. It boosts the tourist experience and safeguards sustainable and accountable tourism practices. The constant support from both sectors is pivotal for maintaining and growing the safari tourism market by ensuring long-term development and conservation efforts. To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at #inquiry Restraining Factors Restricted Infrastructure and Accessibility Insufficient facilities and limited access to numerous safari destinations severely restrict the safari tourism industry. Isolated and underdeveloped regions that often deliver the most pleasurable experiences may lack sufficient roads, smart airports, and lodgings to host large numbers of visitors. Augmenting infrastructure within these regions will make safari tourism easily accessible, which is important for its growth, but it must also be done sustainably so that there will be no harm to habitat and wildlife. Have Queries? Speak to an expert or To Download/Request a Sample, Click here . Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2023) US$ 36.8 Billion Market Size (2033) US$ 69.9 Billion CAGR (from 2024 to 2033) 6.8% from 2024 to 2033 Middle East & Africa Revenue Share 50.30% Historic Period 2016 to 2023 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2023 to 2033

Growth Opportunities

Growing popularity of adventure activities among young tourists

Several adventure events encourage travelers to stay substantially active throughout their journey and enjoy quality time with their loved ones. It also delivers many chances to relish beautiful views of nature and wildlife animals, such as tigers, leopards, elephants, and other wildlife animals. They permit tourists to get involved in birdwatching and wildlife photography. Moreover, safari events allow individuals to travel sustainably and immerse themselves in primeval natural environments.

Regional Analysis

The Middle East and Africa dominate the market for safari tourism by 50.30%. It is because of the biodiversity, diverse ecosystems, and unique cultural heritage. Africa is mainly famous for iconic spots such as Masai Mara and Kruger National Park. The Middle East and Africa have witnessed substantial growth in tourism due to luxurious infrastructure and guided tours that augment experiences. Government initiatives and international alliances that emphasize the conservation of wildlife while boosting tourism are also foremost influences in market dynamics, while rich culture and exciting travel adventures influence several tourists who are seeking a typical authentic experience.

Grow your profit margin with Marketresearch - Purchase This Premium Report at



Segment Analysis

Adventure tourism dominates the segment in the safari tourism market. Exciting adventure influences visitors who are looking for a pleasing nature experience and wildlife encounter. It comprises guided tours, tracking wildlife, and nights that give visitors new viewpoints and deeper connections to nature. The surge in popularity is due to a rise in experiential travel and tourists' desire for adventures that offer exciting learning and entertainment experiences.

Concurrently, Safari Resorts & Lodges are the market leader in accommodation types for safari tourists. These hotels are specifically designed to provide a luxurious, comfortable, and realistic experience, situated near wildlife reserves to make activities easier. It also offers extra facilities like guided tours, cooking experiences, and cultural interactions that add an additional aspect to a safari tourist's stay.

The Friends group holds a strong market position and leads the group analysis market segment. An exciting adventure voyage with friends is the perfect amalgamation of sharing adventure and exploration and making ever-lasting memories along the way. A group of friends usually looks for experiences that offer both thrills and memories.

Marketplace Booking rules the booking mode market segment. Online travel businesses and marketplace platforms provide tourists with many opportunities, user reviews, and simple comparisons that make them exceptionally popular picks for travelers. As they are easy to access, must be convenient, and often have more competitive pricing, these platforms are an ideal choice for visitors.

Segments Covered in this Report

By Type



Adventure Safari

Private Safari Others

By Accommodation Type



Safari Resorts & Lodges

Safari Camps

Treehouses Others

By Group



Friends

Families

Couples Solos

By Booking Mode



Marketplace Booking

Direct Booking Agents and Affiliates Account

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2033 - download a sample report at request-sample/

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The competitive scenarios in safari tourism, key players transform market trends and customer experiences. Companies from Wilderness to TUI Group, each bring unique tactics and impacts to the sector. Wilderness and Singita, well-known for their high-class and luxurious experiences, set a high standard in eco-friendly and sustainable practices. Similarly, Thomas Cook Group and TUI Group has numerous resources and worldwide reach, that dominates in terms of market share. &Beyond and Rothschild Safaris, famous for their modified and conservation-focused experiences that impacts the market by endorsing responsible tourism.

Key Market Players



Wilderness

Thomas Cook Group

Singita

Scott Dunn Ltd.

Rothschild Safaris

&Beyond

Travcoa Tours & Safaris

Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC

Gamewatchers Safaris Ltd.

Backroads TUI Group

Recent Developments



In May 2023 , &Beyond declared the revamp of their Phinda Forest Lodge located within their Phinda Private Game Reserve in KwaZulu Natal South Africa. To minimalize interruption to its delicate ecosystem, renovation plans utilize existing structures rather than total rebuilds; this allows the preservation of their "Zulu Zen" design while adding modern design features.

In April 2023 , Wilderness publicized the launch of Wilderness Mokete Tented Camp in Botswana's Mbabe Concession, covering 124,000 acres between Okavango Delta and Chobe National Park. This remote oasis is home to various forms of wildlife such as buffalos, elephants, hyenas, and even lions; making this camp unique as it features its region. In April 2023 , Singita pronounced its latest wellness model, "Wholeness," that features customized spa experiences personalized specifically for summer guests. Local-sourced products like riverbank sand are used for revitalizing foot scrubs on Singita Sabi Sand beach; guests can expect more plant-based options at lodges and camps; Mara River Tented Camp will undergo renovation and relaunched with its fresh new style.

