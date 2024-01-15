(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace & Defense Thermoplastic Composites Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Thermoplastic composite materials are considered excellent materials for current and future aircraft components. Years of R&D and continuous efforts assisted the industry stakeholders in replacing not only various metallic parts but also thermoset composite parts. From being used in nominal and non-crucial areas of application to being a part of the most high-performance applications such as fuselages, composites have had a striking and prodigious journey in the aerospace industry. Increasing demand for weight reduction to improve fuel economy and reduce carbon emissions in the aerospace industry, increasing penetration of composites in modern aircraft programs, and low processing cost coupled with the advantage of recyclability of thermoplastic composites over thermoset composites are some of the key factors driving the demand.

The market is highly impacted by new technological advancements, production rates of aircraft, FAA regulations, and other factors. Major players have been working hard for advancements in the existing thermoplastic materials. There has also been a development of a unidirectional carbon prepreg, which further allows weight savings through high fiber content and can be fabricated with an automated production process for high-volume production.

The A&D industry is on the road to recovery from the grave aftermath of the pandemic, the impact of which can also be seen in the A&D thermoplastic composites market. The A&D thermoplastic composites market is likely to grow at a promising CAGR of 18.6% during 2023-2028 to reach US$ 840 million in 2028.

Segment Analysis

The analyst has first segmented the A&D thermoplastic composites market based on the aircraft type into commercial aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, and others. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment of the market over the next five years and is also expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. Within the A380 airframe, thermoplastic composites account for more than 1,000 individual part numbers, representing a mass of more than 5,000 lb/2.27 metric tons or about 7.5% of the aircraft's total composite airframe flyaway weight.

Thermoplastic composites are also used to provide localized reinforcement between some of the fuselage frames, in the form of shear webs, on the 787 (about 150 per aircraft). On average, about 8,000 clips are used in an A350XWB aircraft, whereas there are 10,000 to 15,000 such clips and cleats in a B787 aircraft.



Based on the resin type , the A&D thermoplastic composites market is segmented into PPS-based composites, PEEK-based composites, PEI-based composites, and other composites. PEEK is estimated to maintain its huge dominance in the market. Key advantages that drive its usage in the A&D industry are weight reduction, excellent strength and chemical resistance at elevated temperatures, and lower brittleness than PPS resin. PEEK is often used with carbon fiber to fabricate clips, cleats, brackets, clamps, and connectors.

Based on the application type , the market is segmented into interior, airframe, and others. Airframe holds a giant share of the market with a good level of thermoplastic composite penetration in the application segment. Key application areas in the airframe segment are clips, cleats, leading edges, panels for the fuselage, shear webs, stringers, ribs, rudders, and elevators. There is also growing interest in thermoplastic composites in interiors with floor panels, brackets, profiles, and seat backs being key applications.

Based on the fiber type , the market is segmented into carbon fiber composites and glass fiber composites. Carbon fiber composite is estimated to maintain its huge dominance in the market in the foreseen future. Excellent weight reduction, high strength-to-weight ratio, a high tensile and compressive strength, a low coefficient of thermal expansion, and high fatigue resistance are some key advantages that drive the segments' market. On the other hand, glass fiber composite holds a niche market with good prevalence in interior applications where it meets desired performance. Based on the process type , the market is segmented as compression molding, bagging, and injection molding. Compression molding is expected to remain the dominant process type in the market during the forecast period. Compression molding offers faster part cycle time, reduced part waste, and reduced defects, which overall lead to lower cost. By monitoring the temperature during the molding process, quality and process consistency also improve.

In terms of regions, Europe is expected to remain the largest market over the next five years. Germany, France, and the UK are the leading markets in the region. Airbus is the major consumer of thermoplastic composites. Major tier players have set up manufacturing plants in high proximity to Airbus' assembly plants to fulfill their emerging requirements for its next-generation aircraft programs.

North America also holds a reasonable share in the A&D thermoplastic composites market. Boeing and Gulfstream Aerospace are the key OEMs, which are creating a healthy demand for thermoplastic composite parts in the region

The report profiles the following key market players:



GKN Aerospace

Premium AEROTEC

Daher

Dutch Thermoplastic Composites Avanco Group

