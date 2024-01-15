Malvi Malhotra Performs Stunts, Action In 'Tiragabadara Saami’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) actress Malvi Malhotra , is all set to flaunt her action avatar in her upcoming movie 'Tiragabadara Saami .

The film is a mix of elements, including a compelling love story, family emotions, humour, and lots of action and mass appeal.

The actress showcases her prowess by performing stunts. Actor Raj Tarun is playing a non-violent person in the film.

Sharing her excitement and feeling Malvi said: "My action director and the whole team thought that it would take a lot of time so they kept two days for my action sequence but after few shots they were very happy and they got to know that I practiced self defence earlier and a bit of MMA and we finished it in half a day. It happened really quick and smoothly."

“It was so much fun , I felt so energetic and excited when I was doing that because I always wanted to do action sequences and powerful characters and I feel lucky enough to get it in my first Telugu film."

'Tiragabadara Saami' is the upcoming collaboration between talented actor Raj Tarun and director A. S. Ravikumar Chowdhary and produced by Suraksh entertainment. It is set to release on February 23.

--IANS

dc/kvd