Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Sierra Leone

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Monday with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of Sierra Leone HE Francess Piagie Alghali.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations.
MENAFN15012024000063011010ID1107721265
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.