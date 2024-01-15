               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Sierra Leone


1/15/2024 5:22:56 AM

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Monday with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of Sierra Leone HE Francess Piagie Alghali.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations.

