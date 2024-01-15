(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Starting on a High Note: Al Masaood Automobiles Launches Nissan New Year Pre-Owned Vehicle Campaign
The campaign offers customers the opportunity to buy low mileage pre-owned 2023 models with an array of benefits
Abu Dhabi, UAE, January 15, 2024 – Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, has launched its Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles (CPOV) New Year Campaign. Running until January 31, 2024, the campaign features attractive offers on pre-owned Nissan Patrol and Nissan X-Terra models, combining quality with exceptional value. These low mileage pre-owned cars are also available via the trade-in option – which means customers can upgrade their driving experience by exchanging their current vehicles.
Covered under the global Nissan Intelligent Choice program, the Certified Pre-Owned Nissan models come with a minimum of 12-month/30,000 km comprehensive warranty, providing peace of mind after purchase. In addition, there's extended warranty coverage, further securing customers' investment. Each vehicle undergoes a rigorous 167+ point inspection and reconditioning process, as well as a full service and inspection prior to delivery, ensuring it is in optimal condition. In the unlikely event of a major failure, customers are reassured with a 5-day car replacement policy for one time, and 24-hour roadside assistance for a period of one year, in case of any emergencies on the go. The program also includes vehicles that are up to 6 years old or have covered a mileage of up to 150,000 km, presenting customers with a wide range of high-quality, reliable vehicles to choose from.
MENAFN15012024003092003082ID1107721264
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.