Starting on a High Note: Al Masaood Automobiles Launches Nissan New Year Pre-Owned Vehicle Campaign



The campaign offers customers the opportunity to buy low mileage pre-owned 2023 models with an array of benefits



Abu Dhabi, UAE, January 15, 2024 – Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, has launched its Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles (CPOV) New Year Campaign. Running until January 31, 2024, the campaign features attractive offers on pre-owned Nissan Patrol and Nissan X-Terra models, combining quality with exceptional value. These low mileage pre-owned cars are also available via the trade-in option – which means customers can upgrade their driving experience by exchanging their current vehicles.

Covered under the global Nissan Intelligent Choice program, the Certified Pre-Owned Nissan models come with a minimum of 12-month/30,000 km comprehensive warranty, providing peace of mind after purchase. In addition, there's extended warranty coverage, further securing customers' investment. Each vehicle undergoes a rigorous 167+ point inspection and reconditioning process, as well as a full service and inspection prior to delivery, ensuring it is in optimal condition. In the unlikely event of a major failure, customers are reassured with a 5-day car replacement policy for one time, and 24-hour roadside assistance for a period of one year, in case of any emergencies on the go. The program also includes vehicles that are up to 6 years old or have covered a mileage of up to 150,000 km, presenting customers with a wide range of high-quality, reliable vehicles to choose from.