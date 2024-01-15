Kuwait Municipality: Violations Will Not Be Tolerated

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Municipality affirmed on Monday that the state's capabilities and properties are a red line not to be violated in light of the existence of regulations and laws that facilitate individuals' and companies' ability to revise previous violations.

Director General of Kuwait Municipality Saud Al-Dabbous made these remarks during a lecture on the new advertising regulations.

He stated that though they have been amended and new licensing programs are in development, they will not be the last step in their vision for developing and digitizing Kuwait's municipality.

He stressed the continuation of working to develop and update all regulations, indicating that developing agricultural regulations are under issuance, and the development will include a construction law and many other regulations.

The organizational structure of the municipality will soon be modified in an effort to decentralize the work, explained Al-Dabbous.

For his part, Minister of Municipality consultant Engineer Faisal Al-Jumaa, presented the articles of the regulations and the procedures, as he also explained the finer details, and responded to municipality employees' inquiries. (end)

