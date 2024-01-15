How To Boost Your Retail Business In 2024: The Benefits Of Attending The Digital Retail Africa Conference

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The retail industry is undergoing a massive transformation, driven by the internet, customer expectations, and emerging technologies. Retailers need to adapt and innovate to survive and thrive in this new era of digital retail.

If you are a senior IT executive in a major retail company, or a technology service provider who has solutions for retailers, you don't want to miss

Digital Retail Africa 2024

the ultimate event for retail and technology innovation in Africa.

Digital Retail Africa 2024, hosted by

IT News Africa

will take place on

31 January 2024

at the

Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg . The conference will bring together hundreds of local and international retail industry leaders, service providers, and experts to share insights, best practices, and case studies on how to leverage technology to improve retail performance and customer experience.

The conference will cover a wide range of topics, such as:



E-commerce and omnichannel retailing

Mobile payments and digital wallets

Data analytics and artificial intelligence

Customer journey and loyalty

Cybersecurity and fraud prevention Future trends and opportunities in retail

You will also have the opportunity to network with peers, partners, and potential customers, and to discover the latest products and services from leading technology vendors and startups in the exhibition area.

Some of the speakers and topics that you can expect to hear from are:



Koen den Hollander, Co-founder of Wolfpack , on how to create a seamless omnichannel retail platform

Matthew Bernath, Head of Data Ecosystems at ShopriteX , on how to use data to drive retail innovation and personalization

Ansgar Pabst, HOD of GMD Omnichannel at Pick n Pay , on how to optimize inventory and supply chain management

Munyaradzi Nyikavaranda, Group Executive Head of Digital Analytics and Marketing Technology at MultiChoice Group , on how to leverage digital marketing and analytics to increase customer acquisition and retention

Nenzeni Duma, Innovation Executive at FNB South Africa , on how to integrate mobile payments and digital wallets into retail transactions Fionna Ronnie, Head of Customer and Loyalty at TFG

(The Foschini Group), on how to build customer loyalty and engagement through rewards and gamification

And

many more

!

Don't miss this chance to learn from the best, network with the brightest, and discover the latest in retail and technology innovation in Africa.

Register now and secure your seat at Digital Retail Africa 2024.

Book now

before tickets run out.

If you are interested in

sponsoring or exhibiting

at the conference, please

contact us

for more information. We have various packages and options to suit your needs and budget.

We look forward to seeing you at the Digital Retail Africa Conference 2024, the must-attend event for retail and technology enthusiasts in Africa.

