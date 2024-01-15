Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Growth Story Continues With Cumulative Sales Of 145,713 Units In 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru 12 January 2024 â€“ As the calendar turns to 2024, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) fortifies its position in the Indian automotive sector, matching the record-breaking sales figures of 2022. The Group's domestic sales stood impressively at 101,465 units, crossing the 100,000 units sales milestone for two consecutive years. Complementing this domestic success, export grew by 32% (year-on-year) with 44,248 units shipped from India, underlining SAVWIPL's expanding global reach. Additionally, the Group's overall customer deliveries witnessed a 4% growth in the domestic market, indicating a robust market presence and customer confidence in VW Group brand's diverse offerings.



The year saw the luxury brands - Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini - surge ahead with impressive double-digit growth, indicative of the market's appetite for premium mobility. Volkswagen sustained its momentum, underpinning the Group's stable performance. Meanwhile, Skoda consolidated its sales, reinforcing a strong foundation for future expansion.



Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, commented, "In 2023, we demonstrated that our determination and commitment to excellence allowed us to maintain a course of consistent growth. Our Made-in-India models have become synonymous with world-class quality, robustness, style, driving dynamics and safety. Meanwhile our luxury range continues to perform strongly and create records.



Powering Ahead in 2024, we are looking at reaching more customers in India and expanding our reach in the international market. Further advancing this goal, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is strategically placed to support the Group's ASEAN market strategy. For this, we have launched the Parts Expedition Centre at the Chakan facility in Pune to support locally-manufactured parts supplies for production in Vietnam starting from 2024. These initiatives represent major strides toward expanding our market presence on a broader scale.



We remain committed to diversifying our offerings with an enhanced mix of Electric (BEV) and ICE models which will be offered to our valued customers via the Group's over 590 touchpoints across India. This approach ensures that Å koda Auto Volkswagen India continues to drive progress, innovation, and customer satisfaction across all fronts." he added further.



"The steady growth we've achieved in 2023 serves as a beacon for our sales and marketing strategy, which is rooted in innovation and customer-centricity. Navigating into 2024, our strategy pivots towards elevating customer experience and reinforcing our extensive portfolio in India. It's rewarding to see our efforts in optimizing total cost of ownership attract new customer base for us. At SAVWIPL, we are not just selling cars; we are crafting a legacy of trust, quality, and unparalleled service that resonates with our discerning and value-conscious clientele," reflected Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director - Group Sales, Marketing and Digital, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India.

