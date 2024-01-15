Global Data Center Market Outlook 2023-2028: Current Market Dynamics Emphasize The Importance Of Balancing Growth With Sustainability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Data Center Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Data Center Market was valued at USD 178.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 11.3% through 2028. The increased demand for cloud computing among SMEs, government regulations for regional data security, and increasing local investment are important factors affecting the demand for data centres globally.

The global data center market is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by key market drivers, challenges, and trends. This article explores the impact of cloud computing, remote work, and online services as drivers, energy consumption and sustainability challenges, and the trends of hybrid and multi-cloud adoption, as well as the emergence of green data centers.

Key Market Drivers:

Cloud computing, led by giants like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, is a pivotal force behind the rapid growth of the global data center market. As organizations migrate operations to the cloud, the demand for data center infrastructure expands. Cloud's advantages in cost-effectiveness, scalability, and accessibility have spurred businesses to adopt cloud-based solutions, further driving the need for robust data center capabilities. The cloud's role in innovation, supporting IoT, big data analytics, and AI/ML, ensures a sustained demand for data center capacity.The shift to remote work, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has increased the reliance on cloud-based collaboration tools and online services. Data centers play a critical role in supporting remote work by providing the infrastructure necessary for virtual collaboration and access to critical applications. Simultaneously, the surge in online services, from e-commerce to social media, places substantial demands on data center capacity. As these trends become permanent features of the post-pandemic world, the data center market is poised for continued growth.

Key Market Challenges:

Energy consumption and environmental sustainability pose critical challenges to the data center market. The constant operation of data centers demands substantial electricity, leading to significant carbon emissions and rising operational costs. The environmental impact, combined with regulatory scrutiny and fluctuating energy prices, necessitates a shift towards sustainable solutions. Data center operators are exploring renewable energy sources, optimizing cooling systems, and adopting innovative technologies to mitigate environmental concerns and maintain competitiveness.The increasing heat generated by powerful and dense data centers presents challenges in managing heat dissipation and cooling costs. Traditional cooling systems are both expensive and environmentally unfriendly. Innovative solutions, such as liquid cooling and free cooling, are being explored to enhance efficiency and reduce operational expenses.

Key Market Trends:

The adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies is a driving force in optimizing IT infrastructure and operations. Organizations seek the flexibility, scalability, and risk mitigation offered by these approaches. Data centers play a crucial role in seamlessly integrating and managing diverse cloud environments, ensuring the enduring relevance of this trend as businesses prioritize agility and cost-efficiency.Sustainability and the emergence of green data centers represent transformative trends shaping the data center market. Businesses, driven by environmental responsibility, regulatory compliance, cost savings, and a competitive edge, are increasingly embracing green data center solutions. Data center operators are transitioning to renewable energy sources, implementing energy-efficient technologies, and adopting eco-friendly designs to align with corporate sustainability objectives.

Conclusion

The global data center market is at the crossroads of innovation, facing challenges and embracing transformative trends. Cloud computing, remote work, and online services continue to drive demand, while energy consumption and sustainability concerns necessitate a shift towards green practices. Hybrid and multi-cloud adoption signifies the evolution of IT strategies, and the emergence of green data centers underscores the industry's commitment to environmental responsibility. As the data center market navigates these dynamics, it is poised to shape the future of digital infrastructure and technology innovation, emphasizing the importance of balancing growth with sustainability.

Segmental Insights

Solution Insights

The IT Infrastructure has showcased the lucrative market growth in 2022, due to the increased need for digital infrastructure projects in sectors like government, telecommunications, energy, smart agriculture, and banking/fintech.

End-user Type Insights

Information Technology & Telecom will dominate the market in the forecast period, The telecom and IT industries store and process a staggering quantity of data. Data centres in have grown more popular as a result of the growing uptake of mobile data and subscription services. The demand in the nation is anticipated to increase rapidly with the introduction of 5G and Cloud. Additionally, the development of infrastructure is a crucial success factor that promotes and supports economic progress. IT and telecom companies are making significant investments in the nation.

Regional Insights

The North America to Dominate has established itself as the leader in the Global Data Center Market with a significant revenue share in 2022. North America is home to many technological innovators. The region has a high demand for technologies like cloud computing and IoT. These technologies need robust data center facilities to handle the increasing complexities. This, in turn, is anticipated to increase the demand for data center services in the region.

Also, the United States is one of the largest-growing economies in the world, and it is likely to boost the growth of public cloud-based data centers. The IT industry dominates the United States market as the largest private sector employer in the country, where data centers are widely used, thereby propelling the market growth. Thus, rising demand from various countries is expected to drive the market studied in the region during the forecast period.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Data Center Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Data Center, by Solutions



IT Infrastructure

General Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Others

Data Center, by Enterprise Size



Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Data Center, by End-user



Information Technology & Telecom

Government

BFSI

Healthcare Others

Data Center Market, by Region



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

South America Middle East & Africa

Companies Profiled



Alphabet Inc.

Amazon Inc.

Digital Realty

Equinix Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

NTT Communication Corporation

Oracle SAP SE

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets