TCL Wins Ecovadis 2024 Gold Award For Sustainable Practices

TCL Received Gold Ratings from Ecovadis

For over a decade, TCL has undergone rigorous evaluations by EcoVadis, the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. The assessment includes Environmental policies, Labor and Human Rights safeguards, Ethical Practices, and Sustainable Procurement initiatives.



TCL's aggregated score places the company at the forefront of the industry – the overall score of 73 highlights TCL's commitment to sustainability and CSR excellence. TCL ́s top performing sustainability assessment theme is Environment with a noteworthy Advanced Carbon Management level.



"The EcoVadis Gold Medal confirms our commitment to continually improving sustainable business practices," says Aaron Zhang, CEO of TCL Communication. "It reflects TCL's enduring pledge to humanize technology while living up to our corporate social responsibilities through technological innovation."

A Comprehensive Sustainability Commitment

In a pledge to set the industry's benchmark, the TCL Sustainability Action Plan fosters sustainable developments, including overarching design, sustainable product innovation, environmentally friendly growth, inclusive ecology and more.

A significant CSR commitment is the company's Carbon Neutrality Plan , announced at the TCL Global Ecosystem Partner Conference .

TCL is committed to achieving a carbon peak by 2030 and operational carbon neutrality by 2050.

The establishment of the TCL climate change working group and the carbon neutral planning chart are set to ensure clear responsibilities and accountability. To achieve these goals, a three-step carbon management and reduction strategy covers carbon investigation (research, goal setting, and solution), carbon peaking (building capacity, taking action to reduce carbon emissions), and carbon neutrality (how to sustain momentum to continually reduce carbon emissions).

The establishment of a

sustainable industrial ecosystem involves collaborations between the industry supply chain, factories and operation centres to set new standards in energy efficiency through technological innovation. These efforts extend to encouraging upstream and downstream companies and wider society for a clean, carbon-free ecosystem.

The #TCLGreen initiative is also integral to the company ́s ESG journey. From green factory to green supply chain, #TCLGreen is a global initiative by TCL to Inspire Greatness and to help amplify the significance of sustainability efforts to local and global communities, creating a more sustainable planet for all. The #TCLGreen campaign was honored with the Red Dot Design Award for Brands and Communication Design and the TCLGreen sustainable art installation, with the Golden A' Design Award for Circular Economy and Regenerative Design, in 2023.

Holding its market-leading and award-winning position, TCL incorporates a high level of innovation with excellent vision for human health and sustainability. Looking forward, TCL is excited to continue pioneering in CSR, upholding the principles that allow

the company to Inspire Greatness in technology and beyond, helping its customers develop a sustainable lifestyle .

