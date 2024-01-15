Autonomous Trucks Global Market 2023-2028 - Growing Emphasis On Improved Road Safety And Traffic Control

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Trucks: Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The trucking industry has been developing with increased emphasis on productivity, maximum efficiency, and profits. Technological advancements are also supported by environmental regulations and enhanced safety requirements, propelling OEMs to increase R&D investments to develop advanced trucks. Alternative fuels, new materials, virtual reality simulators, advanced aerodynamic designs, improved efficiency engines, stability control systems, virtual dashboards, real-time GPS monitoring, efficient routing software, and tire pressure monitoring are just a few of the rapidly growing technologies in the trucking industry.
Although autonomous trucks have great potential to replace conventional trucks in terms of convenience, the cost of manufacturing, lack of proper infrastructures, inadequate regulations, policies of governments, and the safety of commuters and pedestrians are some factors expected to restrain market growth. Some major factors driving market growth include the expansion of industrial sectors in the emerging market, growing demand from the logistics industry, and rising demand from the construction sector, due to the increasing number of construction activities. The market is expected to grow in the coming years due to improving economies across developing and developed countries.
This report segments the global autonomous trucks market by component, autonomy, propulsion type, truck type, end-use, and region. Some emerging trends in the global autonomous trucks market include increasing investments in R&D by major market players to develop advanced technologies for autonomous vehicles, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Rising focus on developing electric and hybrid autonomous trucks to lower carbon emissions and enhance sustainability can expand the market. Additionally, integrating connectivity and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is gaining traction to improve safety and efficiency. The adoption of autonomous trucks across the logistics and transportation industry is mostly driven by benefits such as reduced labor costs, improved vehicle utilization, and enhanced productivity.
Growing awareness among customers is boosting demand for vehicles with autonomous and advanced safety features. Top OEM suppliers have adopted the strategy of partnering with technology companies to develop ADAS. Tech companies such as Nvidia Corporation have entered this space to provide services to companies such as AB Volvo and Paccar Inc.
The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and their strategies to enhance their market presence. The report estimates the size of the global autonomous trucks market in 2023 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2028.
The Report Includes
40 data tables and 36 additional tables An overview of the global market for autonomous trucks Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2024, 2026 and 2028, including projections for compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028 Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by component, autonomy, propulsion type, truck type, end use and geographical region Coverage of evolving technologies such as automated braking systems, emergency lane assist systems, connectivity systems and navigation systems, and a discussion of their impact on the future of the automobile industry Analysis of the current and future market potential and the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios Review of patents, product pipelines, ESG trends and emerging technologies related to autonomous trucks Market share analysis of the key companies and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations and partnerships, as well as a patent analysis Profiles of leading market participants
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Growing Emphasis on Improved Road Safety and Traffic Control Reduced Emissions and Higher Fuel Efficiency of Autonomous Trucks Improved Technological Landscape Market Challenges
Inconsistent Regulatory Framework Lack of IT and Communication Infrastructure in Developing Nations Market Opportunities
Growth of Connected Infrastructures Development of Intelligent Transportation Systems
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Future Scope of Autonomous Trucks Application of Emerging Technologies in Autonomous Trucks Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning Advanced Driver-Assistance System Light Detection and Ranging
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Component
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Autonomy
Semi-Autonomous Full Autonomous
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Propulsion Type
IC Engines Electric Hybrid
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Truck Type
Light-Duty Medium-Duty Heavy-Duty
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by End Use
Logistics and Transportation Manufacturing Mining Other End Use Port Oil and Gas Chemicals Agriculture Construction
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 12 Sustainability in Autonomous Trucks Industry: An ESG Perspective
Key ESG Issues in the Autonomous Trucks Market Carbon Footprint/Environmental Impact Animal Welfare Labor Practices Transparency and Governance Autonomous Trucks Market ESG Performance Analysis Environmental Performance Social Performance Governance Performance Current Status of ESG Risk Ratings and Levels for Companies in the Autonomous Trucks Market Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG in the Autonomous Trucks Market ESG Practices in the Autonomous Trucks Market Case Study Concluding Remarks
Chapter 13 Patent Analysis
Granted Patents (2020-2023) Recently Awarded Patents
Chapter 14 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook
Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis Startup Funding in Autonomous Trucks Market
Chapter 15 Competitive Intelligence
Vendor Landscape Market Share Analysis
Volvo AB Paccar Inc. Mercedes-Benz Group AG Traton Group TuSimple Inc.
Chapter 16 Company Profiles
AB Volvo Aptiv Caterpillar Continental Ag Denso Corp. Einride Kodiak Robotics Inc. Mercedes-Benz Group Ag Paccar Inc. Robert Bosch Tesla Inc. Tusimple Holdings Inc. Waymo
