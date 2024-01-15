Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market Projected To Grow At 6.8% CAGR, Crossing US$ 27.0 Bn By 2033, Reports Marketresearch.Biz

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Marketresearch, high-definition imaging systems, along with minimally invasive techniques like capsule endoscopy and virtual colonoscopy, experience widespread adoption in medical settings. Significant funding from healthcare firms, research institutions, and technology providers fuels the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market, leading to advanced devices, enhanced imaging, and innovative software. New York, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market was valued at USD 14.2 billion in 2023 with a significant growth and is projected to reach at USD 27.0 billion by 2033 with an outstanding CAGR of 6.8% . Gastrointestinal endoscopy is a cutting-edge medical procedure that has witnessed substantial growth, compelled by innovations that improve diagnostic precision and patient experiences.

High-definition imaging systems, along with minimally invasive techniques such as capsule endoscopy and virtual colonoscopy, contribute to extensive adoption in medical settings. The market has seen significant funding from healthcare firms, research institutions, and technology providers, leading to advanced devices, enhanced imaging, and innovative software. Such progression makes for accurate diagnoses, targeted treatments, and the combination of AI and machine learning for automated analysis. The market's applications encompass multiple medical fields that comprise gastroenterology, oncology, general surgery, urology, and gynaecology. Identifying its capability in both private and public industries has substantially invested, nurturing collaborations and partnerships among investors. While understanding significant opportunities, ethical concerns require attention. Responsible practices, like ensuring patient privacy, gaining informed consent, proper disposal, and highlighting procedure safety and efficiency, are important. Transparency, explainability, and accountability for results are underlined. From a business viewpoint, the market provides multiple applications, allowing healthcare institutions to augment patient results, identify diseases early, and diminish costs. The combined efforts among investors target driving innovation for enriched solutions in the gastrointestinal endoscopy sector. Key Takeaways



Flexible Endoscopes leads the product type segment due to establishment of modern medical facilities equipped with advanced endoscopy equipment

Laparoscopy rules the application market segment due to due to its flexibility, nominally invasive access, decreasing recovery times and complications.

Driving Factors Increasing implementation of sedation and patient comfort Comfort and safety are significant concerns for patients undertaking gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The use of conscious sedation during endoscopic procedures helps patients to relax, reduces anxiety, and promotes a more comfortable experience. Additionally, advancements in sedative medications and monitoring technologies have improved the safety profile of these procedures, further compelling their adoption. Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures In the field of gastrointestinal procedures, endoscopy has become the go-to choice for diagnosing and treating various gastrointestinal disorders. Minimally invasive procedures have become increasingly favored by patients and medical practitioners alike due to their numerous benefits. Unlike traditional open surgeries, endoscopic procedures minimize tissue damage, reduce scarring, and result in faster patient recovery times. The demand for nominally invasive procedures like gastrointestinal endoscopy, is anticipated to witness substantial growth owing to these advantages. Restraining Factors Limits Reimbursement and Insurance Coverage The reimbursement rates and coverage policies associated specifically with gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures may pose limitations. Some insurance plans may offer partial coverage or require extensive documentation before approving reimbursement claims. The lack of comprehensive reimbursement can impact the financial viability of endoscopy services, potentially leading to limited availability and reduced patient access. Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2023) US$ 14.2 Billion Market Size (2033) US$ 27.0 Billion CAGR (from 2024 to 2033) 6.8% from 2024 to 2033 North America Region Revenue Share 41.5% Historic Period 2016 to 2023 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Growth Opportunities

Customized Medicine and Precision Endoscopy

In the gastrointestinal endoscopy market , personalized medicine can significantly enhance treatment outcomes and overall patient experience. By employing genetic profiling and biomarker analysis, gastroenterologists can identify patients at a higher risk of specific gastrointestinal diseases and tailor endoscopic interventions accordingly. The adoption of personalized medicine in gastrointestinal endoscopy not only improves patient outcomes but also drives growth by fostering precision-based diagnostics and therapies.

Regional Analysis

Gastrointestinal endoscopy has boomed in North America, particularly the United States and Canada, compelled by a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, stout research investments, and tactical industry-academic collaborations. The region's domination is further driven by a system of key market players, favorable regulatory frameworks, compensation policies, and continuous technological innovations, making it a front-runner in advancing gastrointestinal endoscopy.

Segment Analysis

Segment Analysis

According to product analysis, flexible endoscopes hold a strong position in the market. The adoption of the Flexible Endoscope Segment is largely driven by economic development in emerging economies. As these economies continue to grow and prosper, there is an increased focus on healthcare infrastructure development. Patients are becoming more aware of the benefits of early detection and preventive care, leading to a higher demand for gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. Flexible endoscopes offer several advantages over their rigid counterparts, including enhanced manoeuvrability and patient comfort.

By application type, laparoscopy leads the market segment among endoscopic procedures due to its flexibility. Widely used in general surgery and gynaecology, laparoscopy provides nominally invasive access, decreasing recovery times and complications. Its applicability across various medical specialties contributes to its prominence.

By end user type, hospitals dominate the market due to diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal disorders, making them a key driver of market growth. The adoption of gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures, including both flexible endoscopes and GI endoscopy, is strongly influenced by economic development in emerging economies. Hospitals, offering a variety of diagnostic and treatment options, are the preferred choice for gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. As a result, the hospital's segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market, attributed to rising healthcare expenditure, the importance of early detection and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders, and advancements in endoscopy technology.

Segments Covered in this Report

Segments Covered in this Report

By Product



Rigid Endoscopes

Flexible Endoscopes

Capsule Endoscopes

Disposable Endoscopes Robot-Assisted Endoscopes

By Application



Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy

Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy)

Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy

Arthroscopy

Laparoscopy

Bronchoscopy

Mediastinoscopy

Otoscopy Laryngoscopy

By End-User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics Other End-Users

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Analysis

In the gastrointestinal endoscopy market, Intuitive Surgical rules the market segment with its da Vinci Surgical System, making sure precise robotic surgery. Stryker has exceptional comprehensive range of advanced endoscopic devices. Medrobotics outshines with the Flex Robotic System, making specific navigation in challenging anatomical areas. Johnson & Johnson leads through a varied portfolio of innovative endoscopic tools. Globus Medical excels in nominally invasive spine surgery solutions, highlighting research and clinical advancements for superior patient outcomes.

Key Market Players



Intuitive Surgical Inc (U.S.)

Stryker (U.S.)

Medrobotics Corporation (U.S)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Globus Medical (U.S.)

NuVasive Inc. (U.S.)

Smith + Nephew (U.K.)

Titan Medical Inc (Canada)

TransEnterix Inc (U.S.)

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (U.S.)

Mazor Robotics (Israel)

Auris Health Inc. (U.S.)

Corindus Inc. (U.S.)

Renishaw plc (U.K.) Medineering GmbH (Germany)

Recent Developments



In 2023 , Olympus announced its ground-breaking gastrointestinal endoscopy system, the EVIS X1. This cutting-edge device boasts an array of advanced features, offering enhanced usability and precision. With an emphasis on user-friendliness, the EVIS X1 aims to equip medical professionals with a seamless and intuitive experience, revolutionizing the landscape of gastrointestinal endoscopy practices.

In 2022 , Fujifilm showcased its commitment to meeting the growing demand for gastrointestinal endoscopy devices by significantly expanding its production capacity in Japan. This expansion aims to maintain the supply-demand equilibrium in the market and ensure the timely availability of high-quality endoscopy systems. Fujifilm's dedication to increasing production capacity underscores its determination to address the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients alike. In 2021 , Pentax Medical joined forces with the tech giant, Google, to develop an innovative gastrointestinal endoscopy system harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI). This collaboration aims to create an intelligent solution that can assist healthcare professionals in detecting and diagnosing gastrointestinal disorders more accurately and efficiently. The integration of AI technology is poised to revolutionize the field by improving diagnostic precision and patient outcomes.

