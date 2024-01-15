NH Theraguix Appoints Jean-Philippe DEL As Chief Financial Officier

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

NH TherAguix appoints Jean-Philippe Del as Chief Financial Officer.



Paris, January 15th, 2024 – NH TherAguix SA (“NHT”), a Phase II clinical stage biotech company developing AGuIX®, a nanodrug to treat radiotherapy eligible tumours and metastases across oncology indications, today announced the appointment of Jean-Philippe Del as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Jean-Philippe Del brings more than 18-year experience in the biotechnology industry from Transgene (Euronext Paris) where he last was CFO. In this position, Jean-Philippe led multiple successful transactions with €150 million raised in capital markets and non-dilutive funding. He also supported Transgene's operations by leading all aspects of the financial strategy, management and operations. Prior to Transgene, Jean-Philippe was Financial Auditor at Mazars and Kronenbourg Breweries.

Vincent Carrère, Chief Executive Officer of NH TherAguix stated“We are delighted to bring Jean-Philippe onboard. His deep financial acumen and extensive biotech sector insights will bolster our Leadership Team significantly. With imminent clinical milestones ahead, his expertise will play a vital role as NHT approaches a crucial value inflection point this year.”

“I am thrilled to join NH TherAguix great team at this exciting time in the company's evolution,” said Jean-Philippe Del.“The promising Phase 1 clinical data already generated with AGuIX® confirmed the potential of our lead drug candidate, paving the way to an ambitious late stage clinical development plan. I am eager to work with the talented team at NH TherAguix and to support the progress of the Company's nanodrug platform that has the potential to positively impact patients' lives in oncology.”

Jean-Philippe Del holds a post-graduate degree in finance (DESCF) and a master's degree (MSTCF) from the University of Strasbourg.

NH TherAguix is a Phase 2 biotech company developing AGuIX® to treat tumours and metastases in patients treated by radiotherapy. It is estimated that c.60% of cancer patients undergo radiotherapy treatment today. AGuIX® is currently assessed in 4 Phase II randomized trials in brain metastases using either whole brain radiation therapy (NANORAD2, CHUGA, Grenoble, France) or stereo-radiosurgery (NANOBRAINMETS, Dana Farber Brigham Cancer Center, Boston, USA), in glioblastoma (NANOGBM, multicentric, Clermont Ferrand, France) as well as in pancreatic and lung cancers (NANOSMART, Dana Farber Brigham Cancer Center, Boston, USA). Results of the First in Human Phase I trial in brain metastases (NANORAD1, CHUGA, Grenoble, France) have confirmed AGuIX® safety and efficacy profile (Verry et al, Science Advances 2020, Verry et al. Radiotherapy & Oncology, 2021). AGuIX® has been extensively tested in various preclinical models and the results published more than 80 times in high impact publications. This innovation is protected by 18 patents families.

NH TherAguix was established in 2015 after 10 years of academic research that led to the invention of AGuIX® and the discovery of its radioenhancement effect. Altogether, NH TherAguix raised around €40M of dilutive and non-dilutive funds, including a €13M A series in 2019, led by Bpifrance with Arbevel, Omnes and Supernova.





