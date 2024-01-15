The Stock Market Of Everything: Tokenisation Emerges As The Defining Financial Trend Of 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UK, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At the beginning of 2023, Goldman Sachs proclaimed the demise of the traditional 60/40 equity-bond, advocating for diversification into less familiar, return-enhancing assets. With retail allocations to alternative assets tripling between 2003 and 2018, this paradigm shift is now accelerating, with McKinsey anticipating a further doubling from 2024 to 2028. Alternative assets, encompassing private debt, private real assets, collectibles, and private equity, are making their way into the mainstream. This surge in demand, however, presents challenges for investors and intermediaries seeking access to collectibles, a $1.7 trillion category including fine art, wine, and whiskey. Historically, the lack of institutionalization in this sector has restricted participation to ultra-wealthy enthusiasts. Traditional funds in art, whiskey, and fine wine have struggled to gain traction due to poor liquidity, high minimum investments, and transaction costs. Wealth managers, in particular, are confronted with the dilemma of providing cost-effective access to these assets for their clients.Enter TokenisationTokenisation, the process of representing ownership rights of real-world assets as digital tokens on a blockchain, emerges as the transformative solution. Advocates highlight its potential for enhanced liquidity, reduced entry costs, and operational efficiencies across various asset classes, as acknowledged by endorsements from industry giants such as BlackRock's Larry Fink and Citi Bank. "The tokenisation of real-world assets isn't a thing of the future; it's happening now” Pierre Samaties, Partner at Rolan Berger, is quoted as saying.“We estimate that the total market for tokenisation, by conservative estimates, will significantly exceed USD 10 trillion by 2030,"Unlocking Collectibles as an Asset ClassInvestors are increasingly turning to tokenisation as the remedy for challenges hindering efficient access to investments like art, wine, and whiskey. "While tokenisation offers benefits for mainstream asset classes, it is set to totally change the game when it comes to collectibles," states Callum Woodcock , Founder and CEO of WineFi, a next-generation wine investment platform. "High cost of entry, operational overheads, and illiquidity have prevented widespread access to a huge swathe of the alternative assets market. Tokenisation solves those issues."At the core of this perspective is the belief that tokenisation can significantly lower the cost of entry through fractionalisation, allowing ownership to be divided into smaller parts. These fractions can be traded on the open market, enabling investors to navigate illiquid assets efficiently. Woodcock further emphasises,“Tokenisation gives investors the ability to trade in and out of these closed-ended fund structures in a way that hasn't been possible before. For asset classes like fine wine, which has an attractive investment profile, established track record and agreed upon data sources, we are already seeing growing interest from wealth managers and other financial intermediaries”. In essence, tokenisation paves the way for the realisation of the 'stock market of everything,' marking a transformative shift in the financial landscape .For media inquiries, please contact: Dina Aletras, ...Note to Editors: Please ensure all links are to the Winefi website:Founder of Winefi Callum Woodcock is available for interview or comment upon request.About WinefiWinefi is a fintech platform that democratises fine wine investment, making it accessible to a broader audience. Through a unique blend of technology, expertise, and curation, Winefi offers investors the opportunity to explore investment-grade wine collections and create portfolios that suit their preferences. co is backed by SFC Capital and supported by industry experts and notable angels

