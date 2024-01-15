Russian Army Strikes Two Districts Of Kharkiv Region, Damaging Houses And Enterprise

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops struck two districts of the Kharkiv region yesterday, damaging an enterprise and residential buildings.



A civilian was injured by the detonation of an explosive device left by the invaders.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Over 15 settlements of the region suffered from enemy mortar and artillery fire yesterday, including Vovchansk, Bochkove, and Budarky in the Chuhuiv district, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in the Kupiansk district.

Russian airstrikes hit Vovchansk, in the Chuhuiv district, and Vilkhuvatka, in the Kupiansk district.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 14, the Russians attacked Vilkhuvatka, damaging an enterprise there. According to preliminary data, the invaders used guided aerial bombs. There were no casualties.

At 1:30 p.m., Russian troops struck Kupiansk with multiple rocket launchers 'Grad', damaging residential buildings there. There were no casualties.

Over 15 settlements targeted by enemy attacks inregion

At around 5:30 p.m., a 56-year-old man exploded an explosive device in the woods near the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, and sustained a shrapnel wound to his chest. The victim was hospitalized, and his state is serious.

Demining works in the Kharkiv region are ongoing. During the day, combined teams of explosive experts cleared the 3.3 hectares of the region's territory from explosive devices and destroyed 148 explosive devices.

Russia has no sufficient force amassed to attack- administration chief

As reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by Russian troops in the Kupiansk direction in the areas of Synkivka and Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region.