Guerrillas Enter Territory Of Military Unit In Feodosia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian partisans have entered the territory of a military unit of the Russian Armed Forces in Feodosia (temporarily occupied Crimea).

This was reported by the ATESH guerrilla movement on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Our agents successfully conducted reconnaissance operations on the territory of the 18th Guards Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment of Sevastopol and Feodosia. While the guard was busy with important things on their phones, we were able to reconnoiter and record everything quickly," the statement said.

It is noted that the mobilized soldiers of this military unit suggested when and where it was better to take photos and videos.

Russians moving reserves from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia -

All the information was passed on to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the ATESH added.

As reported, the guerrillas entered the territory of the 56th Guards Air Assault Regiment in the temporarily occupied Feodosia.