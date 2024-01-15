Russians Shell Stanislav In Kherson Region, 69-Year-Old Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 69-year-old woman was injured in the city of Stanislav, in the Kherson region, as a result of artillery shelling.

The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy hit Stanislav with artillery. There were hits to residential buildings. A 69-year-old woman was injured in her own home," the post reads.

The victim was hospitalized.

Russian military shells

In addition, the occupants fired at an ambulance station in Stanislav, damaging a special vehicle.

As reported, Russian troops fired 121 times at the Kherson region over the past day, injuring four civilians.