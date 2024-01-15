Enemy Reconnaissance Drone Shot Down Over Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An enemy reconnaissance drone was destroyed over Zaporizhzhia.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The sounds of explosions that could be heard by citizens of the regional center at about 9:28 a.m. were the work of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on an enemy reconnaissance drone. The target was destroyed," he wrote.

Enemy fires at 19 localities inovernight, destruction reported

As reported, during the day, the occupants fired at 19 towns and villages of the Zaporizhzhia region on the frontline - 84 strikes were recorded.