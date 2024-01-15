This Is For Dnipro: Air Forces Hint At Destroying Russian Planes Over Sea Of Azov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, has published a post in which he allegedly confirmed information about the downing and damaging of enemy aircraft over the Sea of Azov.
Oleshchuk published the post on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"This is for Dnipro! Burn in hell, Inhumans. P.S. No details yet," the commander wrote under the photo of a high-rise building hit by a Russian missile.
As reported, on the evening of January 14, Telegram channels began to spread information about the downing of a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft by the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the damaging of an enemy Il-22M jet bomber over the Sea of Azov.
Read also:
Explosions heard in Dnipro
- media
The IL-22M wanted to land in Anapa (Krasnodar Krai, Russia). The pilot requested an evacuation. According to some reports, the plane disappeared from radar near Kerch.
January 14 - the year of the Russian missile attack on a residential high-rise building in Dnipro. An enemy missile hit the building, killing 46 people, six of whom were children.
MENAFN15012024000193011044ID1107721223
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.