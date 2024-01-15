This Is For Dnipro: Air Forces Hint At Destroying Russian Planes Over Sea Of Azov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, has published a post in which he allegedly confirmed information about the downing and damaging of enemy aircraft over the Sea of Azov.

Oleshchuk published the post on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"This is for Dnipro! Burn in hell, Inhumans. P.S. No details yet," the commander wrote under the photo of a high-rise building hit by a Russian missile.

As reported, on the evening of January 14, Telegram channels began to spread information about the downing of a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft by the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the damaging of an enemy Il-22M jet bomber over the Sea of Azov.

Explosions heard in- media

The IL-22M wanted to land in Anapa (Krasnodar Krai, Russia). The pilot requested an evacuation. According to some reports, the plane disappeared from radar near Kerch.

January 14 - the year of the Russian missile attack on a residential high-rise building in Dnipro. An enemy missile hit the building, killing 46 people, six of whom were children.