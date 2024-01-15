National Opera Singer To Perform In Moscow State Conservatory

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijani People's Artist Elchin Azizov will perform in
Russia. Together with Russian opera singers, he will present
Symphony N2“YA'ONI'MI” by Russian Honored Artist Pyotr Drangi, Azernews reports.
The concert will take place in the Great Hall of the Moscow
State Conservatory on February 1.
The music work consists of three parts. The symphony tells about
the internal dialogue of a person, about his interaction with the
surrounding reality and observation of the outside world and the
constantly changing sensation in the Universe. The concept of the
symphony is constructed in an unusual way, where each instrument is
a totemic extension of the human voice, thus combining the sound in
unison of bass with double bass, baritone with cello, viola with
tenor, violin with countertenor.
Elchin Azizov has been a soloist with the Bolshoi Theater since
2008.
He has successfully performed in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Iolanta",
Sergei Prokofiev's "The Love for Three Oranges", Georges Bizet's
"Carmen", Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlos" and so on.
Azizov is the winner of the 2nd Prize of the International Opera
Singers Contest of Galina Vishnevskaya (2008), and the 4th Prize of
the International Opera Singers Contest of Bulbul in Baku (2005).
In 2021, the opera singer won the Stars of the Commonwealth
Prize.
