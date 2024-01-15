National Opera Singer To Perform In Moscow State Conservatory

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani People's Artist Elchin Azizov will perform in Russia. Together with Russian opera singers, he will present Symphony N2“YA'ONI'MI” by Russian Honored Artist Pyotr Drangi, Azernews reports.

The concert will take place in the Great Hall of the Moscow State Conservatory on February 1.

The music work consists of three parts. The symphony tells about the internal dialogue of a person, about his interaction with the surrounding reality and observation of the outside world and the constantly changing sensation in the Universe. The concept of the symphony is constructed in an unusual way, where each instrument is a totemic extension of the human voice, thus combining the sound in unison of bass with double bass, baritone with cello, viola with tenor, violin with countertenor.

Elchin Azizov has been a soloist with the Bolshoi Theater since 2008.

He has successfully performed in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Iolanta", Sergei Prokofiev's "The Love for Three Oranges", Georges Bizet's "Carmen", Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlos" and so on.

Azizov is the winner of the 2nd Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Galina Vishnevskaya (2008), and the 4th Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Bulbul in Baku (2005). In 2021, the opera singer won the Stars of the Commonwealth Prize.